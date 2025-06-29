Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says it got ‘bad advice’ on Rotorua emergency housing

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Labour leader Chris Hipkins on Rotorua's Eat Streat. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Labour leader Chris Hipkins on Rotorua's Eat Streat. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins speaks to senior journalist Kelly Makiha about homelessness, housing and how he thinks the left can win back the Rotorua and Waiariki seats.

Chris Hipkins said he looked out of his Novotel Rotorua hotel room window at the newly developed lakefront and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post