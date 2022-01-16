Rob Rattenbury: Our waterways are beautiful but deadly

Our rivers and beaches are beautiful places but deadly if taken for granted, writes Rob Rattenbury. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

As of typing this, 27 people have drowned in New Zealand over this summer.

The figure is horrendous in such a small country.

Last week Australia reported 45 water deaths during the same period in a country with more than five times New Zealand's population.

Sadly, by the time you read this the New Zealand figures will likely change based on what has happened since before Christmas.

I cannot believe this. New Zealanders are known to be able to safely handle the outdoors environment in a dangerous and sometimes tempestuous climate.

Well, that's what we all like to think. Obviously not true.

I can swim well; my wife and children are also water babies.

Most of the people I know are.

My grandchildren are small but already doing the swimming lessons at the local pool and using a small plastic pool in their garden under the constant supervision of parents who do not take their eyes off them for a minute and who are totally involved in their play.

No shortcuts and no risks are taken. No sitting watching, well not watching, but perhaps on the phone. No leaving these children with other adults, they are simply too small and vulnerable.

I know most of us do the same. As New Zealanders who know our country, we are paranoid about the safety of our children around water.

Accidents happen and they happen quickly. Think of the times you have been watching your babies, and seen one of them tip up.

You dived in and grabbed them, spluttering and coughing then crying or giggling with fright. You were there watching and still bad things nearly happened.

Many years ago we were at our local beach, a wild and sometimes treacherous piece of coast but beautiful and capable of safety for weeks on end, but then it changes.

We all know this as locals so we are always careful. It is well supervised by competent and dedicated lifeguards.

We had some friends from out of town with us and our daughter, about 10 at the time and a very competent swimmer, fully clothed, was paddling up to her knees.

It was not summer so we were not there for a swim, just a walk and a paddle maybe. We were all standing together watching her and other children, keeping our youngest back, he was about 5.

The undertow, even just a few metres in, can be surprising at times. As we watched our daughter tripped and fell, no biggy, but before she could get up she was dragged out just a metre or two and panicked.

Next thing I am in, nice clothes and all, dragging her out. I was amazed at the strength of the undertow. It just happened. Other children were also pulled out, no more paddling that day.

Father and daughter, thoroughly drenched but relieved, on the short drive home to dry out. End of a lovely day out. Our friends were shocked. We know that coast and we got into trouble just paddling.

It's that easy to die in water. Just like that.

What about people who are not good swimmers or cannot swim but think they will be all right, do not dress appropriately, perhaps do not like swimming between the flags, and are just not used to being in our rivers and on our beaches - beautiful places but deadly if taken for granted.

I do not know of the demographic breakdown of the fatalities to date or if some of the poor victims were new to our country and unused to our ways, but I can make an educated guess that maybe one or two were.

People who saw the beauty but did not realise the danger that beauty hides. People who did not know the beach or swimming hole, could not read the warning signs.

Much is being said about how many New Zealanders are not growing up as competent swimmers anymore. School swimming baths are now a thing of the past in most places. The cost for some families of swimming lessons at the local pool when other bills are more pressing is just too much.

New Zealand becoming home to migrants who come from countries very unlike our natural environment and are overcome by the beauty and freedom of movement, the need to try the water out without having to share the beach or the swimming hole with hundreds or thousands of others.

Maybe they can swim a bit, maybe not, but they may not be aware how quickly things can change in our natural environment.

Is it time for swimming lessons for all children to be free, state-funded to a tested level of competency? Why not?

Should this also be offered to new residents also, along with education about how dangerous our natural environment can suddenly become?