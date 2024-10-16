“It’s just how it was, it’s wonderful.”

The new memorial sculpture for much-loved stray dog Harawene has been unveiled. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Harawene was a stray terrier-cross dog that became famous for being seen beside Te Ngae Rd, opposite Robinson Ave. She went missing and was presumed run over in April 2008.

The bronze sculpture erected in her memory stood on a rock near where she roamed from 2009 until it was cut off at the paws in or about March this year.

The memorial plaque. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The theft sparked a public outcry and Auckland farmer Alan Cato offered up to $10,000 to replace it.

Rotorua sculptor George Andrews took on the job and spent the following months creating the replica using the original moulds.

Kaumātua Paraone Pirika officially blessed the sculpture at yesterday’s unveiling and children from Rotokawa School sang a waiata.

Organiser Fiona Cairns said if not for Cato, the statue would not have been replaced.

“Joan and I are very pleased we didn’t have to fundraise for this one.”

Fiona Cairns with Harawene's first memorial statue in 2009. Photo / NZME

Original moulds used

Andrews said the piece took him about four-and-half months to complete and he had help from Mike Smith, Jaejae Wickcliffe and Michael Ritter.

“My wife Marion has also been a great help, just her being there.”

He explained the lengthy process involved in creating a bronze statue, including waxing, making ceramic shell coats, casting, welding, sandblasting, doing patination or colour, sealing the surfaces for protection in the atmosphere and mounting it.

Andrews found the original plaster moulds in storage made by the original sculptor, the late Fridtjof Hanson from Taranaki.

Sculptor George Andrews (left) and Fiona Cairns with the original mould used to make the Harawene sculpture. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said while he had to fix some that were cracked, the moulds helped ensure the replica was true to the original.

He said it had been a learning curve for him, following the path of a great sculptor, for instance seeing how Hanson had used a slight turn of Harawene’s head and leg placement to make it appear like the dog was moving.

What if it’s stolen again?

Hong Kong pilot Ross Dawson has offered to pay for a CCTV security system in the area to deter another theft.

Animal-lover Dawson, who was from Taupō but had not lived in New Zealand for 40 years, originally put up a $5000 reward over the theft of the first sculpture.

No one came forward but he said he still wanted to contribute to the cause.

He said the sculpture was a mark of respect for an animal that gave everyone so much joy.

“The statue represented so much more than just a dog.”

The original sculpture of Harawene was cut off at the paws and stolen. Photo / Andrew Warner

He was in talks with Watchdog Security managing director Brett Wilson about the best place to put it and it would be installed soon.

McDonald’s Te Ngae is directly across the road from the sculpture. New franchisee owner, Reuel Christiansen, attended the unveiling and told the Rotorua Daily Post he was willing to help with camera placement.

“I will have another look at what ours cover but absolutely willing. We can see it is meaningful for the locals around here.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.