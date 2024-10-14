A bronze sculpture of stray dog Harawene was stolen in March but will this week be replaced. Photo / NZME
A new sculpture to replace the stolen bronze replica of beloved Rotorua stray dog, Harawene, will be revealed on Wednesday.
Rotorua sculptor George Andrews agreed to recreate the replica after Auckland farmer Alan Cato offered to pay up to $10,000 for costs, including the months of work to complete the sculpture.
The original life-size memorial stood on a large rock in an area where Harawene used to roam beside Te Ngae Rd, opposite Robinson Ave. The statue was there from 2009 until the end of March, when it was noticed missing over Easter Weekend.
Residents are invited to attend the unveiling at 1pm on Wednesday.
Her theft this year prompted a public outcry, which was when Cato stepped forward and offered to fund the replacement.
Harawene’s story
Harawene ran away from her owner and spent her life sitting on the side of the busy highway, watching traffic. She didn’t allow anyone to approach her but was fed daily by residents in the area, who also erected a small A-frame dog shelter.
The statue was cut off from the rock it stood on and only its paws remained.
The missing statue was reported to police but no one was ever charged with its theft.
When Cato offered to pay to have the statue recreated, the original plaster moulds made by the original sculptor, the late Fridtjof Hanson from Taranaki, were pulled out of storage and sculptor Andrews got to work.
The outcry after the theft was such that Hong Kong pilot Ross Dawson, an animal lover who was born and bred in Taupō, offered a $5000 reward for the safe return or information leading to the conviction of the thief or thieves of the stolen Harawene statue, but no one came forward.
Dawson, who funds many animal charities, is Taupō-born and bred but hasn’t lived in New Zealand for 40 years.
Coincidentally, he was in Rotorua on Monday but was unable to stay until Wednesday for the public revealing.