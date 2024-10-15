Over the years, she became famous for simply being there. While she didn’t allow anyone to get close to her, locals fed her and one built her an A-frame kennel.

She went missing and was presumed run over in April 2008.

The outpouring of grief from locals resulted in a $10,000 fundraising mission for a bronze sculpture on a rock near her spot.

The sculpture of Harawene went missing over Easter weekend this year. Photo / Andrew Warner

The sculpture remained there from 2009 until the end of March this year, at Easter weekend, when it was noticed missing. The sculpture had been cut off from the paws.

The theft sparked a public outcry, so much so that Auckland farmer Alan Cato offered to pay up to $10,000 to replace it.

Rotorua sculptor George Andrews took on the job and spent the following months creating the replica.

The new sculpture will be revealed to the public today at 1pm and anyone is welcome to attend.

Who is Ross Dawson?

Dawson is a Taupō-born and bred professional pilot of 40 years who said he had flown internationally for Cathay Pacific for 31 years.

He was in Rotorua on Monday this week but was not able to stay for the sculpture’s unveiling tomorrow.

Ross Dawson and his wife, Igo, watching New Zealand play at the recent Hong Kong Sevens. Photo / Supplied

Dawson, who hasn’t lived in New Zealand for 40 years, said he was drawn to Harawene’s story because he loved dogs and donated to a few dog charities, including shelters in Serbia and Thailand and the Humane Society International.

He told the Rotorua Daily Post this week he wanted to ensure the second Harawene statue was not stolen.

He said the sculpture was a mark of respect for an animal that gave everyone so much joy.

“The statue represented so much more than just a dog.”

Dawson said he would fund the camera, installation and ongoing costs in perpetuity and was now in touch with a supplier to install it soon.

Watchdog Security managing director Brett Wilson confirmed he had been contacted and was looking at options for the best place to put the camera.

