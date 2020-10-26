Police investigation under way following firearms incident near Lake Rotomā

Police have opened an invesitgation after a person was shot near Lake Rotomā at the weekend. Photo / File

An investigation is under way following a firearms incident near Lake Rotomā.

One person is being treated in Waikato Hospital for a gunshot wound, however, a police spokeswoman said the injury was not life-threatening.

The incident happened about about 12.30pm on Sunday.

"At this time we are trying to determine the circumstances of how this person came to be injured," the spokeswoman said.

"Initial indications are that those involved are known to each other and we do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public."

She said police were following strong lines of inquiry.