Health warning issued for Lake Rotorua and Ōhau Channel

Ohau Channel looking towards Lake Rotorua. Photo / File

A health warning has been issued for Lake Rotorua and the Ōhau Channel with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council reporting a bloom of potentially toxic blue-green algae.

Currently Holdens Bay, the Ōhau Channel and the eastern side of the lake are most affected, but the bloom could rapidly shift or affect other parts of the lake.

Sampling and testing are under way.

"This health warning means that people should avoid any activity which results in contact with the lake water or channel water," Toi te Ora Medical Officer of Health Dr Neil de Wet said.

"With high levels of blue-green algae in the lake, activities such as swimming or water skiing could expose people to toxins when in the water, as well as through inhaling droplets of water spray."

A blue-green algal bloom. Photo / Paul Scholes, Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Contact with water affected by blooms of blue-green algae can cause asthma and hay fever attacks in some individuals.

Contact with the blue-green algae can also cause skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

Signage is being erected at Lake Rotorua advising potential lake users about the algal bloom.

As we head in to the warmer months, Dr de Wet advised the public to keep an eye out for signs of algal blooms if using lakes in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts.

"Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals.

"If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles floating in it then it is best to avoid contact with it."

Up-to-date information on health warnings for the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts is available through these channels:

· Phone: 0800 221 555

· Website: www.toiteora.govt.nz/health_warnings

· Facebook: www.facebook.com/toiteora

· Twitter: www.twitter.com/toiteora

· Email alerts for subscribers: www.toiteora.govt.nz/alert