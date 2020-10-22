Rotorua encouraged to think about recycling habits during Recycling Week NZ

Some of the recycling previously at the Te Ngae Rd recycling centre. Photo / File

Rotorua's recycling service collected 4800 tonnes of recycling in the 2019/2020 financial year, and the community has been encouraged to learn more about recycling this week.

Recycling Week NZ (October 19-25) is all about encouraging New Zealanders to be conscious about their rubbish practices, and adopt effective recycling habits in order to create a waste-free future for New Zealand.

Throughout this week Rotorua Lakes Council is sharing some insight into how the recycling service works for Rotorua residents, and reminding people about what can and can't be recycled.

Council waste services and sustainability manager Prashant Praveen says it is important to understand what happens with both rubbish and recycling once it leaves the kerbside.

This is so that people can make informed choices about the waste they create.

"Recycling helps to contribute to a 'circular economy', which means that resources can be used and reused, repeatedly. This maximises the resources that we already have, and impacts less on the natural environment."

For example, glass bottles can be recycled infinitely. Plastics 1, 2 and 5 can be recycled a number of times, and made into items like rubbish bins, fence posts, clothing etc, Prashant says.

"We should not rely solely on recycling to minimise waste, but when done correctly, recycling is an effective way to reduce waste that goes to landfill."

Prashant says the recycling and plastics industry does not have standardised guidelines and recycling symbols and processes can be complex.

"It's important that people learn how the recycling process works in their own communities."

Prashant says NZ Recycling Week is a chance to take a look at how we can improve the way we use the recycling system, and get a better understanding of why it is important to recycle correctly.

Items that are not supposed to go in the recycling bin, or any dirty recyclables are considered "contaminants".

Contaminants can make clean recyclable items dirty (no longer recyclable), or impact the value of the collected recycling. Contaminated recycling ends up at landfills.

Councillor Fisher Wang says it is incredibly important to educate our community on recycling because it is quite complicated sometimes.

"There are certain products/plastics that you can or cannot recycle, and by putting the wrong item into the bin more manual handling is needed to sort it out, and it disrupts the process. It also adds additional costs.

"It's important for the community to be better informed about their actions and how they can improve their recycling habits."

Fisher says Rotorua generates more than eight tonnes of recycling a day (excluding glass), and about 20 per cent of that is contaminated.

"Education is such a powerful tool. We have to show our community the right ways of keeping NZ beautiful, and we all want a pristine environment."

He says recycling is important because we only have one planet and we all have a responsibility to look after it for our future generations.

"However, recycling isn't the only way forward. Reducing your waste in the first place would negate the need to recycle, as you wouldn't end up with that piece of waste.

"Reusing objects also helps as you are potentially stopping other unnecessary single-use products from ending up in the bin.

"When you shop, ask yourself if that object can be recycled, reused, or if you really need it, maybe buy in bulk or use your own reusable container/bag. Little actions like this can help a lot."

Fisher's top tip is to simply clean your waste, such as rinsing a bottle or making sure no organic matter is left behind on the object.

"I would encourage people to learn more about recycling and the process of it, to be conscious of their actions and disposal practices and adopt effective recycling habits.

"Recycling is not an attractive subject, but it's incredibly important to continue to spread these messages to create a waste-free future for our communities and to always keep our future generations in mind. We have a responsibility to do so."

Some ways people can improve their recycling habits

- Check the list of items that should go into the recycling bin. You can also find this list under the lid of your recycling bin.

- Do the sniff test of your recycling bin. If your recyclables are clean and dry, there should be no bad smells.

- Check that items you buy are in recyclable (or sustainable) packaging. This includes clean paper, cardboard, aluminium and tin cans, and plastics 1,2 and 5. Recyclable plastics should have the plastic identification code with the numbers 1, 2 or 5 in the triangle, embossed near or on the bottom of the item.

- Look out for more opportunities to recycle items outside of the kerbside service. For example, soft plastics such as bread bags can't be recycled in the kerbside recycling, but some supermarkets have a soft plastics collection point.