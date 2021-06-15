Paul Hickey: America's Cup, zapping clouds and giveaways

Emirates Team New Zealand lift the America's Cup after winning the 36th America's Cup match against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli at the Viaduct Village. Photo / File

Emirates Team New Zealand lift the America's Cup after winning the 36th America's Cup match against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli at the Viaduct Village. Photo / File

OPINION

In the immortal words of legendary yachting commentator Peter Montgomery, the America's Cup is still New Zealand's cup.

Despite the fact that it is now looking more and more likely the next defence will take place away from Aotearoa, the cup is still ours. Until we lose it.

And unfortunately to stop that happening we might just need to defend it offshore, and I'm fine with that.

I've been a fan of the Cup since the first time we tried to win it with KZ7 in Fremantle in the late 80s.

I've been through all the highs and lows, and was damn excited in March this year when we successfully defended it.

Those scenes on the Waitemata Harbour were a real spectacle, and as the holders of the cup, we win the right to host the defence wherever we want.

Yes normally it's at home. But at what cost?

Team NZ have turned down the $100 million offered by the government, saying they need double that to launch a successful defence.

If they can get that money overseas to win again, I say go for it, and I can still support them without needing to think about whether that taxpayer money should have gone elsewhere.

Because we have some pretty big issues in New Zealand right now, with a real biggie right on our motel doorsteps in Rotorua, I know where I would rather the money be spent.

The All Blacks won the World Cup at home in 2011, then successfully defended off shore four years later, with all of us cheering them on half a world away.

Surely we can show the same respect and support to our yachties?

***

So while we sit and lament the forecast rain across the weekend, how is this for a bit of science fiction.

In the parched United Arab Emirates, scientists are zapping clouds with electricity to try to make rain.

With an average of just 100mm of rainfall per year, the country has been funding science projects from around the world to try to make it rain.

One involves using catapults to launch small unmanned aircraft which zap clouds with an electric charge.

The custom-built drones will soon begin tests near Dubai, with the idea that charging droplets in clouds will make them more likely to fall as rain.

It will be interesting to see how this unfolds, and then they can start working on making it stop raining on days we have big outdoor events reliant on good weather!

***

***

