Paul Hickey: Habits, Vetora Family Day, and Chicago performance

Big shot lawyer Billy Flynn portrayed by Jonas Bird in John Paul College's Chicago - High School Edition. Photo / Bryony Edwards

OPINION

We all tend to be creatures of habit right? But what is it that makes us continue to use the same service providers for long extended periods of time?

Maybe it is a sense of loyalty or trust, ease of access or location. Or hopefully, it comes down to a continued high level of service that makes you happy.

But what makes one person happy or contented may not be the same as somebody else.

In fact, I know several people who think the complete opposite to me with regards to service levels at certain bars, restaurants, and supermarkets.

But when we have our trusted spots, it is so easy to return.

One of our cats needed some vet work this week, so it was an easy decision to head back to Vetora.

I've been using the vets on Marguerita St for as long as I can remember; way back before it was Vetora.

In fact, it is a generational thing as I can remember being with my mum and taking our cats there when I was at primary school.

Growing up on the Eastside, and largely staying that side of town, has meant there has been no reason to change, and as I mentioned before the service is always fantastic.

But some people do take it to the extreme. I have a friend who has had the same hairdresser for years.

The hairdresser recently moved out of town, so my friend went all the way to Hawke's Bay a couple of Saturdays ago just for a haircut!

***

And on the subject of Vetora, this weekend they are hosting another one of their popular 'Family Days' at the clinic on Marguerita St.

It is on Saturday from 9am until 1pm, and there will be plenty to do with pony rides, a petting zoo and alpacas, food and drinks, games and competitions, as well as the chance to see behind the scenes in the veterinary hospital.

Your pets are welcome too and there will be a best-dressed dog award, special gifts and discounts on the day plus so much more.

I'll be hosting the day so I look forward to seeing you there!

Make sure you also head to our Facebook page and comment on a picture of your pet's talent for your chance to win a Vetora Pet Hamper prize pack worth $100!

***

I wrote last week how much I was looking forward to seeing the John Paul College performance of 'Chicago', and boy I was not disappointed.

Firstly the new Thurston Theatre was amazing as a venue, and then the show had it all; song, dance, laughter, sadness, plenty of sequins, and most importantly lots of wow!

The entire show belies the fact it is a high school production. And considering they chose a story with largely adult themes of murder, adultery and corruption, they pulled it off with ease and believability.

I do recommend seeing it if you can. More information and a cast interview are at thehits.co.nz

***

This time last year the country had just moved to alert level 2 and we were allowed to start domestic travel again, so my wife Katie and I took our daughter back to uni in Wellington, and then enjoyed a bit of travel and time off work.

We're about to head south again next week so I'll be missing from The Weekender for a while, but will be back soon.

***

Paul Hickey is the host of the local Rotorua show on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. Follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.