Opinion: Paul Hickey - Hot cross buns, Covid cures, Rotorua Marathon and giveaways

Michael Voss, first man to cross finish line at the Rotorua Marathon in September last year. Photo / File

I mentioned a few weeks ago that one of the things I love the most about Easter is the fact that hot cross buns begin appearing in the food aisles and I can never get enough of them.

But I must admit to being in a state of confusion at the moment, as I see hot cross buns still on the shelves at supermarkets.

I don't know whether to buy them and eat them, and then feel guilty for still eating an Easter treat, or leave them behind and then feel guilty for not eating one of my faves.

One thing I'm not feeling guilty about food-wise is calling it quits on feijoas for the current season.

They have been everywhere and it seems every second family member and friend has been offering bags of feijoas. I've eaten more than my fill and I am done.

As the Covid vaccine rollout continues around Aotearoa, I count myself as one of the lucky ones who is already fully vaccinated.

While complaints about the speed and efficiency of the rollout continue, all I can say is that for me the experience was extremely simple and well organised.

It is a nice enough facility here in Rotorua, and the staff were all friendly.

But it appears that an even simpler solution could be in the pipeline.

What if, instead of a vaccine jab, you could take a pill to cure yourself of Covid-19, and you could take it at home?

That's exactly what Pfizer is now working on, with two separate trials under way.

So if you are an anti-vaxxer, or afraid of needles, no excuses soon!

It is mind blowing that the iconic Rotorua Marathon has rolled around again already.

Mind you, last year's event didn't happen until later in the year because of pandemic delays.

And what an event it was, made even more special with local runners taking line honours in both the men's and women's marathons.

The victories by Michael Voss and Alice Mason certainly revved up the crowd in the Government Gardens, and I'm hoping that we will get the same kind of special atmosphere next weekend.

Alice Mason, first woman to cross finish line at the Rotorua Marathon in September last year. Photo / File

While I do enjoy walking for fitness, running is not really in my DNA, and when it was decided that The Hits should have some kind of representation in the event, lucky for me that our afternoon announcers decided to step up to the plate!

Stacey Morrison, Mike Peru and Anika Moa are all going to come down from our Auckland studios to take part and they are all really excited about being part of it.

They will be in Rotorua to broadcast their show live next Friday afternoon, so listen for details of how you can meet them and be part of that special show.

You can also join them on the start line too, because I have double entries to giveaway each day through until Wednesday.

If the full marathon isn't your thing, remember there is a distance for everyone, starting at the 5.5km Fun Run or Walk.

Also on my show next week, Mother's Day giveaways from Whittakers and Silver Fern Farms, plus win tickets and find out more about Chicago: High School Edition, which is the new show being put on by John Paul College, with opening night on Friday, May 14.

