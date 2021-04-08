Opinion - Paul Hickey: Toy inventions, TV show anticipation and busy life

Eds Eramiha plays Kingi and Cian Elyse White plays Toni Poulan in the Vegas TV series. Photo / Supplied

Oh to come up with that crazy idea for an invention that goes on to make you millions!

We've all had that dream right?

And when you think about the latest craze in kids' toys, you realise how simple the idea can be.

We all did it as kids, and if we are all honest, we probably still do it as adults too.

Popping the bubbles on bubble wrap. Oh why don't we turn that into a toy, how simple!

And now so valuable for some lucky bugger. And now the Fidget Poppers are everywhere. Driving parents crazy since 2021.

***

Have you managed to check out the movie Cousins yet? Such a moving story with plenty of local talent involved.

And now hot on the heels of that success is the upcoming drama on TVNZ called Vegas, filmed entirely in Rotorua, and as locals we'll recognise plenty of the locations used for the show.

Vegas is based on the novel Inside The Black Horse and this week I had a review of the new publication arrive on my desk.

I am now a little unsure which I want to do first; book or tv?

Whichever I decide I am excited to get into it because it is right up my alley as a thriller, and described as a fast-paced, violent and visceral novel, set against the gang culture of Rotorua.

It may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it has the makings to become another Kiwi icon.

***

One of the stars of Vegas is Rena Owen, who shot to fame as Beth Heke in that other iconic Kiwi flick loosely based in Rotorua, Once Were Warriors.

Owen is also in an Aussie production I've just finished watching on TVNZ On Demand. The Gloaming is pretty dark and intense supernatural psychological thriller, but well worth checking out.

***

It is so easy to throw out the line "life just got busy" when it comes to making and missing appointments, catching up with loved ones, maybe just a small bit of exercise, or down time.

But I've had a vivid indication of just how true it is over the past couple of weeks.

My wife Katie and I are taking part in the Not Lockdown 100. The challenge is to walk (or run) 100km over a two-week period.

Last year we did the original Lockdown 100 and despite the fact we were working fulltime during lockdown, we managed to complete it quite easily.

We thought it would be the same again this time around, but this year has been tough.

We're still working, but we've found that all the other things going on in life have made it hard to get in at least an hour of walking that is needed each day.

Once we finish the challenge this weekend, it will be time to focus on getting all our priorities lined up again, and make sure the important things are not neglected.

***

Next week on my radio show, I've got tickets to give away to the new show at Rotorua Musical theatre called Keep the Home Fires Burning.

It's a musical comedy based in wartime, and runs from April 10 to 25 at Casa Blanca.

Plus with school holidays upon us, I've got family passes to have a great day away taking the kids trout fishing at the National Trout Centre in Turangi.

***

