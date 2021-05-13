Opinion - Paul Hickey: Vegas, JPC's theatre show, toilet paper and giveaways

Eds Eramiha plays Kingi and Cian Elyse White plays Toni Poulan in the Vegas TV series. Photo / Supplied

I really hope that I am in the majority when I say that I am loving the new Kiwi television show Vegas.

The show has created plenty of talk, and with that a lot of backlash. Hopefully, it is a case of a few viewers making a lot of noise.

I can understand how some of the scenes and storylines can be a bit confronting, but there is so much more to the storytelling through the whole series than just gangs and drugs.

But people need to be open to it, and not be too precious or reactive.

I reckon everybody involved deserves to be extremely proud of what they have done.

Cian Elyse White and Eds Eramīha are fantastic in the lead roles and, along with soaking up all the different levels of story, I am enjoying playing spot the local location.

I read the novel (Inside The Black Horse) before the show starting, and yes there are some differences, enough to keep me on the edge of my seat and looking forward to the final two episodes.

It's not everybody's cup of tea. But I would much rather be watching Vegas, than celebrities singing badly behind a mask or wannabe popstars trying for their 15 minutes of fame.

College to stage Chicago

And speaking of local talent, I am looking forward to seeing the new production from John Paul College.

Chicago: High School Edition opens this weekend and runs through until May 29 at the new Thurston Theatre at the school.

Chicago is a great story, which has some pretty racy elements to it, and you will notice the "high school edition" is toned down just a bit for these pretty popular productions by the young adult cast.

Our local high schools have put on some amazing shows over the years, and each time I see one of them, it brings back some great memories of my days at Rotorua Lakes High School.

I was part of three of our annual productions, and it was always an amazing experience for everybody involved.

The JPC cast and crew will be having those same emotions right now, confirmed by three of the lead cast members who visited The Hits studio last week for a chat about the show.

You can hear that full extended interview now on my show page at thehits.co.nz

Toilet paper gets costlier

Do you remember the supermarket dramas a year ago around lockdown? There was a huge rush on flour and all things toilet paper.

I may be giving those toilet paper buyers and hoarders too much credit, but it appears they may have been on to something!

Many countries around the world have had some steep increases in wood prices recently, and it seems this experience is resulting in more expensive toilet paper.

Kimberly Clark, the maker of Scott toilet paper, has already announced increases in prices to retailers, saying they are necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation.

Car up for grabs

Imagine winning a brand new car. Imagine winning a whole lot of cash - imagine winning both!

This week on The Hits we have launched "Cash n Car" and we're giving you the chance to win a new MG ZS Essence (valued at $27,490+ORC). Todd (the Boss at The Hits) has also thrown a heap of money in the back of the car.

The first person to guess exactly how much, down to the last cent, will take it home: the cash and the car!

There are four chances each weekday, just listen for the clues and then the cue-to-call at 8.30am, 11.30am, 3.30pm, and 5.30pm.

• Paul Hickey is the host of the local Rotorua show on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. Follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.