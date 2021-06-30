Multiple vehicles roll in separate crashes near Ngongotahā

Two vehicles have rolled in separate crashes near Ngongotahā this morning.
One vehicle crashed and rolled on Dansey Rd, between Olds and Tarukenga Rds, just after 8am.
There were no injuries reported and the road was not blocked, a police spokeswoman said.
Meanwhile, a van has also rolled on Oturoa Rd.
A police spokeswoman said the single-vehicle crash, between Fleming and Anderson Rds, was reported at 7.50am.
The road was not blocked, she said.
A St John spokesman said one person with minor injuries was taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance.
It's been a horror two days on local roads following two deaths in a crash on State Highway 5 Waiotapu on Tuesday night.
Three people were also injured, two seriously, after a crash on State Highway 5 Mamaku yesterday.