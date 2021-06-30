Police officer allegedly assaulted at Taupō Events Centre

Photo / NZME

Laurilee McMichael is editor of the Taupo & Turangi Weekender

An officer was allegedly assaulted by an agitated man at the Taupō Events Centre today.

Taupō area response manager Senior Sergeant Phil Edwards said police were called to reports of a man shouting at others at the complex at about 2pm.

When police arrived, the man resisted and an officer was hit in the face during the struggle, he alleged.

A taser and pepper spray was then used to subdue the man.

The man was taken to Taupō Hospital due to mental health concerns, along with the injured officer who was taken for observation.

A school group exercising and a group of adults playing table tennis were at the centre at the time of the incident.