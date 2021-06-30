Police seek witnesses to Waiotapu crash that killed two people

Two people died in a crash on this stretch of State Highway 5 near Rotorua on Tuesday night. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police are seeking witnesses to last night's fatal crash on State Highway 5, Waiotapu.

Two people died and five others were injured following the two-car crash near the Waikite Valley Rd intersection at around 7.15pm.

Police said tonight they believe there are people who witnessed the crash who are yet to come forward.

"We believe there are people who travelled through the crash scene who may have information that could assist our investigation into the cause of the crash.

"Anyone who witnessed the crash or who was travelling along that stretch of State Highway 5 between 6.30pm and 7.30pm is asked to contact police.

"We also ask that anyone who has video footage or photographs of vehicles travelling along State Highway 5 during this time to get in touch."

Information can be passed on by calling 105 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quoting file number 210630/0695.