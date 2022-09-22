(Back from left) Stewart Brown, Richard Morrison, Justine Morrison. (Front from left) Monty Morrison, Aunty Judy [Tapsell], Rene Mitchell - Aunty Buncie, and Howard Morrison Jnr. Photo / Supplied

Work on the Sir Howard Morrison Centre is coming along, and members of the Morrison family visited last week to check out the progress themselves.

Hawkins has now achieved practical completion and 'handed over the keys' (control of the facilities), and the centre team wanted the Morrisons to get the first look-in.

Rotorua Lakes Council's arts, culture and mahi toi manager Stewart Brown says it is really exciting to achieve this milestone.

"Not least because it means we are now driving towards the opening, but also the public will now start to see the transition of the heritage restoration and the cultural integration design work which connects the building to our special place."

He says the Morrison whānau has worked alongside the team throughout the project and it was an honour to have them walk through the centre that represents the legacy of Sir Howard.

"It was a very special occasion.

"It was also a great opportunity for them to reconnect with the centre that has played a significant part in their lives."

Stewart says there is still plenty to do before the centre's opening.

"The next stage in this process is a really interesting one, as it's when sound and lighting are installed – the theatre will be fitted with the latest technologies, which is already generating interest from promoters who wouldn't have considered the old facility.

"The landscaping will start to connect the building with the street and its design.

"We have ensured, through public consultation, that there is a drive-through drop-off zone in front of the building for those with accessibility requirements, so this will start to come to fruition, too."

3 weeks of work condensed into 1 minute! ⏳ Now that we have achieved practical building completion the theatre services fit-out is in full swing!

We can now tick seat installation in the Sir Owen Glenn Theatre off our list ✔️ Posted by Sir Howard Morrison Centre on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

He says the team is very excited to now be working on the opening events calendar for February 16 to 18, which is coming together beautifully.

"We'll have more to share with the community on that in a few months."

Richard Morrison, Sir Howard Morrison's son, said the new space was awesome.

"I love the open plan and love the foyer. It's just, wow. It's got its mana back."

He believed Sir Howard would have been humbled: "As long as he can see his name from heaven, he'll be happy.

"He spent a lot of time in here. It's just such a nice legacy to be left to him from the council."

Howard Morrison Jnr, Sir Howard Morrison's son, agreed that his father would have thought the new centre was looking "wicked".

Construction of the new Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre in July. Photo / Andrew Warner

When asked during the visit what she thought of the new space, Sir Howard Morrison's sister Rene Mitchell (Aunty Buncie) said it was wonderful.

"I was in the council for 14 years on the Te Arawa committee. In the old days we had concerts in here [formerly the Concert Chamber and Civic Theatre] every Sunday.

"It used to be a two-and-a-half hour show, and people used to just come, it wasn't advertised. And at halftime we used to change costumes. They [the performers] were all comedians on their own."

Monty Morrison, Sir Howard's cousin, said, "In this building in the mid-90s through to 2014, my company worked out of here.

"I ran conferences and events. The arts festival was created and we used this venue as its home base. It feels like coming home."