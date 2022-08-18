Sir Howard Morrison Centre's new performing arts programme delivery manager Hinerongonui Kingi and performing arts director Janelle Bish. Video / Andrew Warner

Giving artists from all walks of life a centre to share their talents, stories and culture is the goal for Sir Howard Morrison Centre's new performing arts director and programme delivery manager.

Janelle Bish is the new performing arts director and Hinerongonui Kingi is taking up the role of performing arts programme delivery manager.

A programme for the opening weekend of the new Sir Howard Morrison Centre is in the early stages of planning, and will be held on February 16-18.

Janelle says she is super-excited to see this amazing building open, and to meet artists and the community, and get them into the new space.

She is looking forward to being part of this significant moment after such a long-anticipated wait for the new centre.

"For me, it feels like a blank canvas and an incredible opportunity for Rotorua and the community to really express themselves to the nation and world what performing arts means to them and what those stories are that haven't yet been told."

Janelle says getting a scope of the role is going to be the first step for her, and being able to co-create a strategy that is going to work and be relevant for the community, for the iwi, for the people of this place.

She also wants to make sure there is a really strong balance of emerging artists side-by-side with established, professional and international works.

Janelle says it has been a really tough time in New Zealand and globally.

Post-pandemic people, have suffered and particularly artists in the industry have really suffered, with lots of people leaving the industry, she says.

"I think this is a vital time for us to be seen to be supporting, backing and celebrating these people, and supporting them back into what they are meant to be doing."

She says the arts is vital for mental health and wellbeing, whether you are participating or passively observing.

Janelle says she has been involved in the performing arts since she was five years old doing drama classes and shows.

In 2003 she got a scholarship to train at The Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, so moved to Ireland for a couple of years to study and worked in a big, historical theatre venue while she was studying.

She came back to New Zealand and ended up getting a job on Brotown as a production assistant and did a few voice-overs. She became associate producer by the final season.

By then she missed theatre, so took a job at Wellington's Downstage Theatre and was there for a year-and-a-half as the programming manager until they unfortunately lost their funding and closed.

Janelle then headed up to Auckland Live where she had been for eight years and was leading a range of programmes and arts festivals, and established a cabaret season.

Hinerongonui Kingi says she is feeling excited and grateful to be stepping into the role and to be part of the opening of the new centre.

She says her mother told her about the role, and after taking some time to think about it, applying felt like the right thing to do.

"The timing felt right and the visions for the centre were in direct alignment with my own values and goals for our local and national artists, and performing arts industry in Rotorua."

Hinerongonui says she is looking forward to connecting and building relationships with locals, artists and visitors.

"I want to help build and create a lively performing arts environment/atmosphere for the city, and bring some life back through performing arts."

She says she wants to help build the centre to be a place where artists worldwide want to come, and where locals want to grow, showcase their talents, and share their stories and culture.

"We have such a rich Māori culture and history, and immense talent here in Rotorua, especially in the performing arts sector.

"It is important we have a centre that can reflect these values and strengths, and where our people can come and feel like they are at home, and extend that hospitality to our guests..."

Hinerongonui is a local singer, dancer, actor and kapa haka entertainer.

She says she grew up performing at every primary school kapa haka festival held at the centre before it became the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.

Her performing arts background has included performing kapa haka for tourists as a child, being arts captain at Rotorua Girls' High School in her final year, lead singer in a band, playing drums, bass and piano, senior Kapa Haka, acting in television programmes and theatre companies, and becoming a solo artist releasing her own music under the stage name Hi-NES.

She was in her first television programme called 'Ngahau' when she was in Year 9 and has also lived in Dubai as a singer/entertainer for six months before studying acting at the New Zealand School of Drama.

She has performed kapa haka at events such as the World Indigenous Music Summit and Conference in Canada and the Byron Bay Blues Festival in Australia.

Hinerongonui encourages the community to keep an eye out for the programming of the centre's opening dates.

"Once open, feel free to come down and check out the venue and connect with the facility again.

"Keep up-to-date with the fun and exciting shows we will hold in the near future."