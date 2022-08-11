Rotorua Boys' High School's Raukura Choir performing. Photo / Supplied

Raukura Choir from Rotorua Boys' High School is looking forward to sharing their energy, talent and enthusiasm at the Upper North Island Cadenza.

Twelve of the best secondary school choirs in the upper North Island will have their voices resonating through the Energy Events Centre, including the Raukura Choir from Rotorua Boys' High School, on August 22.

Cadenza is a two-day competition where the 12 choirs compete against and sing with each other.

The Gala Concert is a culmination of these two days and a feast of music as each choir presents a song individually, as well as performing together in a large massed choir.

Cadenza is organised by the NZ Choral Federation and has grown out of The Big Sing competition.

Raukura Choir director Elisha Hulton says she is really proud of the boys' hard mahi.

She says they have practised every Thursday after school for the past three to four months, and to reach Cadenza is a credit to their talents and hard work.

Elisha says she enjoys the level of camaraderie with other colleagues from around the upper part of the North Island at the Cadenza, and sharing each other's passions in singing and teaching.

She says it has been full on preparing for Cadenza, as the boys have been involved in many other commitments too.

This includes the production In the Heights, some getting ready for kapa haka nationals in September, and some preparing for DanceNZmade.

Choir member Igor Da Silva says it felt great when they found out they had been selected for the Cadenza, as it is another opportunity to show their talent as a group.

"We are ready to bring our next game and do even better."

He thinks Cadenza is a great way to meet people within your region and who are into the same things you are.

"We have a lot of different cultures and are a very diverse choir group. Expressing different cultures in our group is one of my favourite things we do."

Raukura Choir has been selected for the Upper North Island Cadenza previously too, and member Hunter Geary says it had been a whole new experience being there with everyone and performing.

He says during the Gala Concert you feel the support in the room, and it is cool seeing everyone support you while having fun too.

Hunter says he enjoys the brotherhood and bonds created in the choir.

"We are basically like family, and that makes us perform that much better."

Choir member Meleki Schuster says what he enjoyed about Cadenza in the previous year was watching other schools and seeing the interpretation of their own choirs.

"We did songs connected to our culture and they did more traditional choir songs."

He says most of them were in In the Heights, which was a chance to really extend their voices and helped practise for choir as well.

"I enjoy getting to sing and have fun with friends, and be on stage.

"I think our choir has a lot of energy and enthusiasm, especially when performing, and I think that stems from us having a great relationship and having fun while doing it."

Choir member Josh Bravo says they were pretty hyped up when they found out they had made it into the Cadenza.

He says they had been hoping to go to the Finale, but Cadenza is still great and they are definitely excited to bring out new voices and categories along with their original songs.

Josh also enjoys the brotherhood among the choir.

There is a lot of hard work involved in getting selected for the Cadenza event.

The New Zealand Choral Federation organises a competition called The Big Sing, which has regional competitions all around the country, and high school choirs from everywhere are welcome to take part.

The local regionals competition was held in Tauranga in June.

From all of the Big Sing competitions around the country, the top 36 choirs are selected to take part in Finale, which will be held over four days in Christchurch this year.

Then, the next 36 choirs are invited to take part in the three Cadenzas, which include the Upper North Island Cadenza being held in Rotorua.

Upper North Island Cadenza area co-ordinator Elizabeth Pilaar says the event is a chance for the community to hear some of the best of the top upper North Island choirs, and that with how many choirs there are out there, this is a really high standard.

She says the Gala Concert is a great night out because it is exciting to see the quality of the performances from the young singers.

There are two adjudicated sessions the public are welcome to attend. These are on Sunday, August 21 from 2pm to 3.30pm and on Monday, August 22 from 10.30am to noon. The adjudicator is Dr Elise Bradley.

The details

- What: Upper North Island Cadenza Gala Concert

- When: August 22, 7pm to 9pm

- Where: Energy Events Centre

- Tickets: $5-$20 at Ticketmaster from July 25