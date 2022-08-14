Sir Howard Morrison Centre senior performing arts technician Molloy (left) and technical design and delivery lead Kevin Greene in the facility, which is being refurbished. Photo / Andrew Warner

Lights, camera, action!

People who like to work behind the scenes on community theatre productions and have an interest in creative, engaging work have the chance to gain experience and skills through a new programme.

An entertainment technology training programme run through the Sir Howard Morrison Centre is being launched and will run before the centre opens in February.

A free information evening is being held next week.

There will also be a programme for community techs, which aims to support and develop the large community of amateur theatre companies in Rotorua.

The vision is to give members the skills they need to support their theatre company putting on large-scale productions in the newly refurbished Sir Howard Morrison Centre. These skills are transferable to other venues, too.

There will also be one for teenagers aged 14 to 18.

This training scheme is designed as a fun and engaging way to develop the skill sets of youth technicians across a variety of roles, and is designed to give teenagers the skills needed to gain part-time employment in the entertainment industry.

The information evening will be at the Rotorua Library on Thursday, August 18, starting at 3.45pm for teenagers aged 14 to 18 and at 6pm for community techs.

Both programmes are for people interested in working behind the scenes across all elements of shows and events, including sound, lighting, AV, stage mechanics and stage management.

The programmes will provide theory and practical training, as well as opportunities for show-specific experiences.

Kevin Greene, Sir Howard Morrison Centre technical design and delivery lead, said they wanted to engage with the community so people could run their own shows at the centre, as well as encourage a new generation of technicians.

"It's a really great way to apply things you learn in school, like science and maths, in a creative way and it is a great team-building exercise."



Molloy, the centre's senior performing arts technician, said a lot of people did not know you could make a valid career out of technical show roles.

Molloy said those who did the programmes would be able to learn about all sorts of elements - even how to use the centre's performer flying equipment.

Both were excited about bringing these programmes to the community - and it was also an opportunity to get into the new centre before shows began and have an exclusive peek of the venue.

They would also be bringing some of the new technical equipment along to the information evening at Rotorua Library, so people there would get a first look and rundown of some of the equipment that will be in the theatre.

People taking part in the programmes would need to be available to meet once a month for about three hours for training. These sessions would often be held on weekends or evenings.

If you are interested and would like to apply, head along to the technician information evening.