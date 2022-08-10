The talented cast of 'Almost, Maine' at John Paul College. Photo / Bryony Edwards

It was an absolute pleasure to be transported to the remote town of Almost, Maine as John Paul College students brought to life a range of romantic moments.

Almost, Maine is an award-winning rom-com that first premiered in 2001, and is a compilation of nine scenes that explore different couples in the town.

Every scene in the play is about gaining or losing love, about discovering love where it is least expected, and not finding it where it had always been.

The students were incredible, bringing you along on a rollercoaster of emotions with their immense talent.

Many times I found that I had been chuckling throughout a scene, but then was tearing up and feeling like I could cry by the end at the same time.

I thoroughly enjoyed every scene, though if I had to pick a couple of my favourites it would be the funny circumstances of This Hurts with Steve (Hayden Pringle) who can't feel pain until a romantic encounter with Marvalyn (Molly Blezard-James), and the hilarious situation in Seeing the Thing where Rhonda (Jorgia Hubbard) cannot for the life of her see what romantic message Dave (Karim Efremov) is trying to convey through a painting.

Big props to Anahera Mear and Carys Chapman-Vari in They Fell for their funny quirks and mannerisms as blokes Randy and Chad. And for their comical way of literally falling for each other.

I also enjoyed the prologue, interlogue and epilogue with Pete (Te Mihi Potae) and Ginette (Lillian Muir). Although there were not always many lines being used in these, Te Mihi Potae conveyed the emotion of the scene through facial expression and body language so well.

All the cast did an amazing job and I'm sure there are bright futures ahead for them all in drama and acting.

And of course we can't forget the great work of the lighting, sound and stage crew, which really helped tie it all together.

Although there were sometimes fairly simple props and backgrounds, I thought this really highlighted the students' ability to draw audiences in with their acting and talent.

A big congratulations to all and to director Gabrielle Thurston - I'm sure she was super proud and thrilled with the shows.