The audiences of the next Rotorua Little Theatre production will have to brace themselves for a whirlwind of mystery, misdirections, excitement and comedy.

The theatre, in association with the NZ Play Bureau, presents Agatha Christie's Spider's Web on various dates from August 17 to 27.

Director Richard Rugg says the show is about a quiet house in the country where there is a gathering of people - including a stepmother and her stepdaughter who has been through troublesome times, and various other guests and house staff - and a murder occurs.

"It is by Agatha Christie, the queen of crime writing, and it is not a straight thriller. It is a comedy thriller - there is a lot of laughter and entertainment to be had as well."

There are 11 in the cast and Richard says rehearsals are going great, despite having run-ins with Covid and winter illnesses.

"We will be ready, I'm very certain about that, and there has been a lot of fun and laughter.

"The cast is doing a great job and is working hard. We are having fun but I am pushing them, and they really respond well.

"We had an actor pull out last week and we have had to bring in a replacement, and they are doing really well too."

Richard says one of the theatre's previous shows, Witness for the Prosecution, went so well that he decided to do another Agatha Christie play.

"I read a lot of her plays and this one rose to the surface. The comedic elements for me was the attractive point - it was funny, serious and exciting."

In it is everything you would associate with a great murder mystery story, he says.

"It's got secret meetings going on, ulterior motives, hidden identities and misdirections."

Richard is looking forward to the audience's reactions - "It's also nerve-wracking but that's what I enjoy the most, getting the audience reactions."

The details

- What: Rotorua Little Theatre presents Agatha Christies Spider's Web

- When: Wednesday, August 17 to Saturday, August 27, dates and times at Eventfinda

- Where: Shambles Theatre

- Tickets: Available from Eventfinda