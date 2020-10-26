Letters to the editor: We need to get tough on jobseekers

Jobseekers need work to keep their mental health, says a reader. Photo / File

Re 8 per cent of the city's workers now on a benefit (News, October 26).

I agree with this article wholeheartedly. Business is flourishing in New Zealand and people are wanted.

We have so many jobs across the country that we can't fill because people will not turn up for interviews because they get so much assistance from the government.

It's time to get tough and the only way for people to learn is the hard way. If they don't turn up for a job interview their benefit is stopped - end of story.

Just off the top my head, I would say that's why our mental health is so poor because there are so many people sitting on their backsides doing diddly squat.

Idle hands mean the mind is working overtime and sparks are flying.

People have to realise working is not all about money, it's mainly about mental health and longevity of life.

Gavin Muir

Springfield

Change of name due?

After reading the article on Sir Howard Morrison (News, October 21), do we really need a building in Rotorua named after him?

The new centre should be renamed The Rotorua Performing Arts Centre.

This is a name that would cover all the performing arts that it has always been used for.

A lovely new building deserves a fresh new name.

His name on it has, in my opinion, had its day. It's time for something new.

Let's see if the council can get this done.

Viv Radley

Rotorua

