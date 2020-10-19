Letters to the editor: Moving in the wrong direction

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern waves to neighbours and media outside her house in Sandringham, Auckland, on election night 2020. Photo / File

The gross sovereign-issued debt level as at June 30, 2020, was $134.2 billion.

National challenged Labour's stance that it would not increase tax, or introduce a wealth tax, presumably to repay the massive debt it has incurred on the taxpayer's behalf over the past three years.

However, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern promised that she would not increase tax and that National's claims were simply "desperate" in the lead-up to the election.

Labour has a plan. And we all know that usually failing to plan is planning to fail.

Its election campaign slogan was "Let's keep moving".

Let's hope New Zealand doesn't keep moving in the wrong direction, from pre-Labour surplus to post-Labour massive deficit.

Watch this space.

Tracey McLeod

Lake Tarawera

Build council units

The shortage of houses is simple.

The large numbers of Kiwis returning home are big earners. New Zealand is also attractive to overseas wealthy people because we are safe.

Rotorua Lakes Council should concentrate on building council units. It has the land and the labour and could build enough homes to house those in need.

Forget about lakefront attractions, forget about statues at roundabouts. Just think at your next council meeting, how can we house our homeless, get them out of motels and give them dignity.

I will wait. Probably in vain.

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore

