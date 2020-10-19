Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Moving in the wrong direction

2 minutes to read

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern waves to neighbours and media outside her house in Sandringham, Auckland, on election night 2020. Photo / File

Rotorua Daily Post

The gross sovereign-issued debt level as at June 30, 2020, was $134.2 billion.

National challenged Labour's stance that it would not increase tax, or introduce a wealth tax, presumably to repay the massive debt it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.