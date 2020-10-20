Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Building more housing units is an urgent priority

3 minutes to read

An aerial view of Rotorua. Photo / File

Rotorua Daily Post

Thank you to your correspondent, Alf Hoyle, (Letters, October 20) for highlighting
the vital issue of council housing for the elderly and vulnerable.

The council is currently not accepting applications for council units, many of which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.