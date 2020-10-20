Letters to the editor: Building more housing units is an urgent priority

An aerial view of Rotorua. Photo / File

Thank you to your correspondent, Alf Hoyle, (Letters, October 20) for highlighting

the vital issue of council housing for the elderly and vulnerable.

The council is currently not accepting applications for council units, many of which are old, and in need of urgent maintenance and refurbishment.

One wonders why tourism and vanity projects are prioritised above the needs of the vulnerable in our community.

Building more units is an urgent priority. But we do not, in my view need to wait in vain.

The answer lies in the ballot box.

Jackie Evans

Rotorua

What do we leave for our offspring?

This letter is probably written more to a convinced electorate rather than an editor.

Saturday night seemed to me to be a Covid-19 victory for a government which has seemingly delivered a death blow to an enemy that has stalked the world with death and financial mayhem.

I've read Rob Rattenbury's opinion piece 'Expect progressive change NZ's not had in many years' with the sense that this editorial sees these possible changes as exciting, needed, even vital for the health of mankind and this alarms me.

I'd ask folks to consider where we are and what we have already as a nation, and what do we truly want for our children and grandchildren, and what is this supposedly progressive change going to look like?

Does it mean more extreme laws such as the recent abortion law reform has allowed, the slippery slope that the proposed End of Life Choice bill suggests and the automatic acceptance of the proposed cannabis legislation?

If so, what do we leave for our offspring? The book of Proverbs reminds us that ''That there is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death''. Prov 14:12.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

