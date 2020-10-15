Letters to the editor: Rotorua doesn't need Lime scooters

Scooters are not wanted in Rotorua, says a reader. Photo / File

I am completely opposed to the introduction of Lime scooters to Rotorua's sidewalks, they are unnecessary and dangerous as has been proven in other places.

Rotorua is not big enough to handle the additional traffic and vigilance that would be required, the lack of beat patrols by the constabulary means mayhem would soon start.

All we need in Rotorua is two hours of free parking throughout the town and the removal of the complicated and disliked meters recently installed by mayor Steve Chadwick.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

High housing costs

Having lived for 25 years in Canada, I'm aghast at the disproportionately high cost of New Zealand housing relative to average income.

With no capital gains tax on property and the ability to write off real estate investment losses against personal income, the Government is encouraging investing in non-productive entities.

The Canadian federal government's creative, visionary approach to the housing market encourages alternate investment in their capital market and Canadian infrastructure, and at the same time helps people save for their future retirement.

Simplistically, here's how they linked it together.

All property became subject to capital gains tax except one's primary residence.

Property investment losses were ring-fenced and only used to offset future property profits.

To encourage investment in their capital market, the government legislated that through approved 'mutual funds' (portfolios of Canadian companies), annual investments to a maximum 6 per cent ($13,000 limit) of one's income would be tax-free and only taxed when withdrawn on retirement through an annuity programme, for example tax deferral at a much-reduced retirement rate.

Thus, the birth of their popular Registered Retirement Savings Program (RRSP).

It significantly reduced the demand by aspiring landlords and benefited a vibrant Canadian capital market.

This has application and merit in NZ. It needs a government with political foresight to enact similar legislation here.

Tony Fellingham

Tauranga

