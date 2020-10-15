Website of the Year

Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Rotorua doesn't need Lime scooters

3 minutes to read

Scooters are not wanted in Rotorua, says a reader. Photo / File

I am completely opposed to the introduction of Lime scooters to Rotorua's sidewalks, they are unnecessary and dangerous as has been proven in other places.

Rotorua is not big enough to handle the additional traffic

