Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Campaign slogans don't make sense

I am puzzled by the Labour Party's current slogan "Let's keep moving".

Remember in 2017, "Let's do this!" Let's do what?

"2019 is the year of delivery" Deliver what, to whom?

And now: "Let's keep

