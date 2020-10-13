Letters to the editor: Campaign slogans don't make sense

Labour's campaign slogans are confusing, says a reader. Photo / File

I am puzzled by the Labour Party's current slogan "Let's keep moving".

Remember in 2017, "Let's do this!" Let's do what?

"2019 is the year of delivery" Deliver what, to whom?

And now: "Let's keep moving!"

Not wanting to be cynical but from where to where.

I was unaware that we were in gear, let alone moving.

There is an indication here that we as a nation are wandering through a desert aimlessly searching for, we are not too sure what.

A D Kirby

Pāpāmoa

Placards are distracting

I do not know who is responsible for the placard-waving people on the corner of Fenton and Amohau Sts but, in my view, it is a disgusting exhibition of how not to attract voters.

I believe it is also distracting for motorists and dangerous.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Looks like a prison

How can the design for the QE Health and Spa, featured in the Rotorua Daily Post (News, October 9) have been created, much less be lauded?

It looks, in my opinion, intimidating and as close to a prison as possible, just without the barbed wire.

As a guest or client, you'd be forgiven for thinking that you were being delivered to the wrong address. (Abridged)

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua

