Letters to the editor: Unemployed should be doing orchard work

The kiwifruit harvest happens in autumn, but there are still thousands of horticulture jobs available now. Photo / File

I totally agree with Kristin Macfarlane's article on the unemployed.

In July, there were about 200,000 unemployed in NZ.

There are probably about the same now, or even more, so why do we need to bring in workers from overseas to help orchardists with the harvesting of crops?

It seems ridiculous to me and many others that there are people sitting around in government-funded motels, hotels and other accommodation, accepting a benefit when they could be in the workforce helping with all the fruit picking.

Many of these places actually have accommodation and many of the workers are transported to the regions in need of workers each day.

So why then do we have to bring in overseas workers?

There are lots of professional people working in orchards etc after losing jobs because of lockdowns but they are not too proud to take on these jobs.

What's happening to all the other unemployed? Is the work to menial for them?

Viv Radley

Rotorua

Critical questions on cannabis

If we introduce legalised cannabis to our beautiful country, it will change all of our lives forever, so please think about these few things before you tick the box.

You and your family are being coerced into using a known drug, cannabis, which is being cleverly marketed to you.

The attractive offer of 14g a day of dried leaf is almost irresistible, and it may appeal as a new adventure into something you have never tried, but bear in mind the cost of getting back off the drug.

No matter how much tax the government raises from your new habit, it will never be enough to "rehabilitate" the user.

Think about these other critical questions you've just set in motion - as a cannabis user, can I still get insurance cover?

The following "real life" problems are also life-changing.

As a known user, will you be able to own or drive a vehicle of any kind, and will you have to pass a daily, or weekly drug test to get a job, or to keep your current job?

Meantime, take time to think first and tick later, when you know the answers - it truly is life-changing.

Russell McKenzie

Pāpāmoa