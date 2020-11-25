Letters to the editor: GPs need to review their systems

GP waiting times are long, says a reader. Photo / File

I needed an appointment with my GP over a month ago. I was told there were no appointments available for two weeks.

I thought this was perhaps the time to move to a doctor closer to home. I had been thinking about doing this.

I went to the closest medical surgery and asked if they were able to take a new patient. Yes, that was perfectly okay.

So, I filled out a form. I was then told there were no vacancies for more than two weeks.

Having gone this far, I said okay. I had been in considerable new pain in my back and I had found the waiting very hard and getting worse.

It had occurred to me to go to A&E.

I had heard that it was very crowded and did not think I should go. So, I have waited over a month to see my new GP.

It occurs to me that the waiting times and crowds are not all caused by people abusing the service.

It's people who can't get service quickly. Perhaps the GPs need to look at their systems.

J Colegrove

Fairy Springs

Cost not an issue

On November 19, 2010, that fateful day at Pike River, two devastating explosions sealed forever the fate of 29 souls.

It is for this reason among many we must find and give burial to the remains of the loved and sadly missed miners.

The cost of this operation must never be an issue and the prosecution of those responsible must never be set aside.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Insurance funding option

We often hear of the different emergency services needing funds - for example Coastguard, surf life saving, St John, rescue helicopters.

I suggest the person whose life has been saved has their life insurance company billed a percentage.

This would help so much with funding and fortunately because the life was saved the company has also made a saving.

For example, a person has a $1m policy, 10 per cent of that will give a boost to funds of $100,000.

A win-win for everyone.

Lois Slater

Pyes Pa

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz