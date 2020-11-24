Letters to the editor: Is there room for a top restaurant at the Lakefront?

Rotorua Lakefront Development. Photo / Andrew Warner

With massive work on the Lakefront, I find it difficult to understand why no accommodation has been made for a restaurant of international repute.

What a great earner for the council - a restaurant over the lake and right in the city.

On a small promenade as access. No more expensive than the breakwater.

Every city in the world capitalises on their lakefront and here we have a lake lapping on the doorstep of the city.

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore

Park seemed unkept

Just over two weeks ago, I visited the tree park to tidy a family plot.

On arrival at the park, I was confronted with a locked gate and a notice stating that the gate was locked due to ongoing maintenance.

I walked 200m into the park and saw no sign of workmen nor machinery. The park's interior was in a disgraceful condition with long grass up to one's knees and no evidence of walkways between plots.

One kept constantly walking on sheep dung hidden in the long grass.

On return to the gate, I spoke to several elderly people who stated that they were not capable of walking to their destination.

Yesterday, I was visited by a family member who on visiting the park encountered a locked gate and a park of wilderness and long grass.

Still no sign of maintenance.

Surely the council should ensure ratepayers' money is first spent on essential services rather than spend vast amounts on nice projects have rather than basic infrastructure.

Russell Gulliver

Rotorua

Fight for your right to own home

New Zealand, wake up, we have a crisis.

People cannot afford to rent or buy a home in which to bring up children.

Food prices are skyrocketing and will go higher because there are no people to harvest the crops - which will rot in the fields. People are out of work and unable to pay rents and mortgages.

Businesses are failing all over the country because we need skilled workers.

What New Zealand needs right now is what the Brits call the Dunkirk spirit.

When your back is to the wall you roll up your sleeves and get out and fight.

People need to swap their computer for a fork and get on to the fields.

They need to sell their spare houses and give someone a chance to own one.

Stop whinging and start thinking or we will wind up as an insignificant little island somewhere down in the Pacific.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Where will your garden grow?

Looking at the new houses being built in our neighbourhood, I was concerned at the lack of room for a garden to grow some food - one of the basic skills we all have.

Chris Taylor

Rotorua

