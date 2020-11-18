Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Government should fund diabetic sensors

4 minutes to read

Child having the diabetics sensor of the glucose monitoring system on arm. Photo / Getty

Rotorua Daily Post

Re the Rotorua Daily Post article, November 16, "Coming to terms with diabetes".

Two boys with type 1 diabetes (T1D), one has the benefit of a sensor that monitors his blood sugars

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.