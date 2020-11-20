Letters to the editor: Cheap fix for Rotorua Central Corridor

Intersection of Pukuatua St and Amohau St. Photo / File

Re the proposed so-called improvements to Rotorua Central Corridor.

There is an easy, cheap way to sort this out without costing $1 million and leaving the carparks alone, let alone $22m.

Closing off the right turn into Pukuatua St near Boys' High is about the only sensible thing they've come up with.

There are more than 1000 heavy vehicle movements through the middle of town per day.

Stop them with gazetted bylaw changes, signs informing the heavy traffic they are not permitted to travel the scenic route and that they must use Old Taupo Rd up to that flash roundabout at the southern town entrance.

Similar signage at the Sala St intersection will ensure heavy traffic is banned from the central city.

The only heavy traffic should be service vehicles and buses.

No through heavy vehicles pounding through our town.

Rod Petterson

Rotorua

Good blokes

Re the column on White Island (Opinion, November 18).

They might have followed their own golden rule but everyone knows there is no rule that covers every situation.

You have to be prepared to bend the rules, especially when there are people on the ground calling for expertise help to come.

The helicopter pilots that dropped everything to fly out to Whakaari/White Island and save these injured people are true kiwi good blokes and we all should be proud of them. (Abridged)

Gavin Muir

Springfield

Drop single-sex schools

Re the column by Bryan Gould (Opinion, November 17).

Gould should be very proud of his grandson who has done very well at Tauranga Boys' College.

Gould is effusive of the excellence of the school.

However, he makes no mention of the fact that it is a segregated school - segregated by gender.

A young student wanting to enrol at that school on enrolment day would be turned away purely and only because that student is a girl.

It's about time single-sex schools were done away with. Tauranga Boys' College would still be an excellent school if you took away the Boys'/Girls College, could very easily have a name change to say, Pukehinahina High School.

Both schools would still be open to all pupils.

Some towns in New Zealand the only secondary options are either the boys' or girls' school.

It is time to change this.

Tom Seddon

Tauranga

