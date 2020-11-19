Letters to the editor: Lake amenities are a good idea

Boyes Beach at Lake Okareka, Rotorua. Photo / File

I like the new idea of where hot water showers and dishwashing facilities are available like at Boyes Beach, Lake Okareka.

Pay a small joining fee and each time about $2 to use them.

A tap on key loaded with a few dollars is obtained to access these facilities.

If more of these are strategically placed for freedom campers (which are low cost) this will curb the issue of unsanitary practices.

There is also one of these facilities at Piopio and National Park.

Toilets are still free to general public.

Jessica Pickering

Owhata

Council costs

The article in the Daily Post (News, November 17) regarding PR and communications costs by councils and the DHBs showed some shocking figures.

All us ratepayers need to know are interruptions of council services.

One would expect our council to adopt a more frugal attitude. (Abridged)

Harry Brasser

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz