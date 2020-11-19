Website of the Year

Letters to the editor: Lake amenities are a good idea

Boyes Beach at Lake Okareka, Rotorua. Photo / File

I like the new idea of where hot water showers and dishwashing facilities are available like at Boyes Beach, Lake Okareka.

Pay a small joining fee and each time about $2 to use them.

A

