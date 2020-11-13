Website of the Year

Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Don't get complacent and scan the app

3 minutes to read

QR code, for use with the NZ Covid Tracer app. Photo / File

Rotorua Daily Post

This latest community Covid case in Auckland has reinforced my misgivings about how lightly we seem to be taking our level 1 situation.

I fear many of us have become complacent in our new normal.

