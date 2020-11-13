Letters to the editor: Don't get complacent and scan the app

QR code, for use with the NZ Covid Tracer app. Photo / File

This latest community Covid case in Auckland has reinforced my misgivings about how lightly we seem to be taking our level 1 situation.

I fear many of us have become complacent in our new normal.

As someone in the high-risk category, I endeavour to scan my app when I'm out, use sanitiser at supermarkets and the like and wear a mask on the bus. I am aware it can take just one person to spread infection widely.

If – or more likely, when – this happens I want to give myself the best chance of dealing with it quickly.

Sadly, I rarely see anyone else scan the app.

Perhaps this is partly to do with there being only one QR code displayed in most businesses I have visited.

And this is usually outside the entrance, so easily missed. It is human nature to forget things; visual reminders are important.

I thought one cafe had a good idea. They attached a mini-version of the QR code to each table, so if you missed it on the way in, you had the reminder when you sat down.

Lynn Gillespie

Rotorua

Please explain

Could someone in authority please explain re traffic congestion because to me the hold-ups are visible and obvious.

Why do the Sala St upgrade at the same time as the Te Ngae upgrade and the roundabout?

Alf Hoyle

Rotorua

Ridiculous

Over the past few years, I have witnessed some weird, wonderful and whacky things in Rotorua but probably the most ridiculously bad act is to cut off the fire sirens (News, October 29).

So it upsets one or two people? Tough.

I lived for five years kept safe by the sound of sirens, my sleep never once disturbed by the fact that I and some 50 million other people were kept safe with the knowledge that we were aware that danger was headed our way.

Fire sirens, like smoke alarms, are there for the benefit of the community at large, if it costs a couple of people a few minutes' sleep - good.

It may make them realise that they are not the only people living here.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

