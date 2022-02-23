Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: 'Be kind' a thing of the past

3 minutes to read
Thousands of people turned out to Day 12 of the anti-mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / George Heard

Rotorua Daily Post

How is it the police and Government have been, it would seem, endorsing the anti-mandate and other grievances protest in Wellington?

More than 1000 people have been there, not a mask in sight and disrupting

