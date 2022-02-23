Letters to the editor: 'Be kind' a thing of the past

Thousands of people turned out to Day 12 of the anti-mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / George Heard

Thousands of people turned out to Day 12 of the anti-mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / George Heard

How is it the police and Government have been, it would seem, endorsing the anti-mandate and other grievances protest in Wellington?

More than 1000 people have been there, not a mask in sight and disrupting the lives of so many people, when at the same time well-organised indoor and outdoor events requiring vaccine passes, and functions with more than 100 attendees are forbidden.

Why is it that those of us who have done the right thing are continuing to be penalised?

Has the Government forgotten that these occasions that should be enjoyed by so many not only bring money to now seriously struggling towns but also tax to fund its spending?

The banning of these events is also causing many who have always towed the Covid-19 line to question the apparent selective authoritarianism we have been seeing.

Regrettably, the "team of five million" and "be kind" are well and truly a thing of the past.

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua

Inspiring actions

We hear the word pivot far too much, to the point where it's become almost platitudinous, but there really is no better way to describe how some are adapting to these times.

None more so than local tourism business Kaitiaki Adventures, which has pivoted with purpose.

It has been inspiring to watch the way Jason Wright and the Kaitiaki whanau have adapted to these pandemic times.

Usually they're sending people over Okere Falls, but they're also now doing everything from reducing plastic waste at urupā with their ingenious urupā water catchment devices, to restoring the environment at Okere at Mt Tarawera in partnership with iwi.

This is thanks in part to securing funding from the governments Jobs for Nature scheme.

Not only does Kaitiaki's mahi have a positive impact on our environment, but it has meant the business has been able to retain specialist and knowledgeable staff in Rotorua while we wait for tourism to restart.

Kaitiaki Adventures is the perfect example of how you can have a positive impact on the environment and still run a business which makes a dollar, employs staff while creating communities and leaving the planet better than you found it.

I'm sure their actions will inspire others.

Ryan Gray

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz