Ngati Kahungungu players and close friends of Kaea Karauria (inset) (from left) Arana McGlade, Tuake Shelford (centre) and Deijah Savaii receive the tewhatewha from Pikiao player Hori Niha. Photo / Supplied
A carved tewhatewha was presented to Kaea Karauria’s parents after his death in Napier.
Kaea’s teammates honoured him at the Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Rugby League tournament in Rotorua.
Police are investigating Kaea’s death, urging witnesses to provide truthful information to solve the case.
It was meant to be a taonga gifted to Kaea Karauria for his 16th birthday from close whānau while he was in Rotorua playing league.
Instead, the carved tewhatewha was handed over by Rotorua league team Pikiao to Kaea’s teammates and parents after the 15-year-old was killed just over threeweeks ago in Napier.
The U15 Pikiao players instead presented it to Kaea’s parents, Ren Karauria and Kym Baker, and members of the U15 Ngāti Kahungungu team just before the two sides clashed in their first game on Saturday morning.
Hohepa said it was special Kaea’s whānau travelled to Rotorua especially for the presentation.
“It was an opportunity to tautoko the family,” Hohepa said.
Ngāti Kahungungu campaign manager Sophia Raroa said there were no words to express the appreciation of Kaea’s acknowledgement.
“The boys already had him in their hearts. They were all really close, they grew up with him and played with him and it was very hard for them to attend this tournament without him. During that presentation, there was nothing but an outpouring of love and aroha.”
She said it was extra special to have Kaea’s parents stand alongside the players to receive the taonga.
Baker said the presentation was “beautiful”.
Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Rugby League events manager Kohine Graham said there wasn’t a dry eye on the sidelines.
“It was a beautiful thing … He has come through our pathways and we were all feeling it. It’s just so sad and tragic.”
Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Rugby League chairman John Devonshire said the presentation epitomised what the tournaments were about.
“We cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation at this stage, but what I would say is we know some of the people we have spoken to may not have been truthful, and we urge them to reconsider what they said.”