Kaea was to have been playing in his fourth Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Rugby League tournament this weekend - this year registered with his Under-17 Ngāti Kahungungu side.

Fellow players in the U17 and U15 boys’ grades wrote his name on strapping tape on their wrists in tribute as they took the fields at Westbrook Reserve and Boord Park Reserve on Saturday and Sunday.

Pikiao coach Rhys Hohepa said a close whānau member, who now lives in Rotorua and has a son in the Pikiao team, carved a tewhatewha to give to Kaea.

He had planned to present it to him at his birthday celebration in Rotorua. A tewhatewha is a traditional Māori two-handed weapon with an axe-like blade.

The U15 Pikiao players instead presented it to Kaea’s parents, Ren Karauria and Kym Baker, and members of the U15 Ngāti Kahungungu team just before the two sides clashed in their first game on Saturday morning.

Ngati Kahungungu players and close friends of Kaea Karauria (from left) Arana McGlade, Tuake Shelford (centre) and Deijah Savaii receive the tewhatewha from Pikiao player Hori Niha. Photo / Supplied

Hohepa said it was special Kaea’s whānau travelled to Rotorua especially for the presentation.

“It was an opportunity to tautoko the family,” Hohepa said.

Ngāti Kahungungu campaign manager Sophia Raroa said there were no words to express the appreciation of Kaea’s acknowledgement.

“The boys already had him in their hearts. They were all really close, they grew up with him and played with him and it was very hard for them to attend this tournament without him. During that presentation, there was nothing but an outpouring of love and aroha.”

Ngati Kahungungu players and close friends of Kaea Karauria (from left) Arana McGlade, Tuake Shelford and Deijah Savaii receive the tewhatewha from Pikiao alongside Kaea Karauria's parents, Ren Karauria and Kym Baker. Photo / Supplied

She said it was extra special to have Kaea’s parents stand alongside the players to receive the taonga.

Baker said the presentation was “beautiful”.

Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Rugby League events manager Kohine Graham said there wasn’t a dry eye on the sidelines.

“It was a beautiful thing … He has come through our pathways and we were all feeling it. It’s just so sad and tragic.”

Hori Niha performs a haka supported by his Pikiao team mates in honour of Kaea Karauria. Photo / Supplied

Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Rugby League chairman John Devonshire said the presentation epitomised what the tournaments were about.

“While we battle hard when the whistle goes, off the field, there is a lot of aroha (love). It’s not just about football or a team, it’s about showing manaakitanga (support).”

Kaea was a promising young rugby and league player.

Kaea Karauria, 15, from Napier was killed on May 11. Photo / Supplied

Police have expressed frustration that potential witnesses in the homicide investigation may have not been honest.

Kaea’s family have also made public pleas for information so justice can be served.

Last week, Eastern District criminal investigations manager Detective Inspector Martin James said investigating officers had “built a picture of what happened and are now drilling into the detail”.

“We have covered off the route taken by Kaea on the night and a timeline of events,” James said.

“We cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation at this stage, but what I would say is we know some of the people we have spoken to may not have been truthful, and we urge them to reconsider what they said.”

James said 20 police investigators were working on the case.

They were “committed to bringing the offenders to account”.

Anyone with information is asked to make a report online, or by calling 105, using the reference number 250511/1317. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

