Blake Flavell-Painter (left) and Bayden Emani lift the trophy for the Bay of Plenty Lakers U18 Boys 9s team at the recent national championships.

“Our team was not full of superstars. One contracted [youth] Warriors player was injured and we had only one contracted player for the Warriors’ [youth] Harold Matthew Cup team.”

The Bay of Plenty Lakers U18 boys team believed in themselves and won the National 9s title.

But that didn’t matter. Sayers, alongside son Cole Sayers as assistant coach and wife Roselyn Sayers as manager, focused on expectations, attitude and building team culture while also learning their defensive patterns and set pieces.

When asked what gave them the edge over others, Sayers said it was their positive mindset and understanding their roles on and off the field.

They brought energy to their warmups, started fast and knew when to have a laugh.

After coaching the side for three years, Sayers knew the win was significant.

“We have had Bay of Plenty teams in the finals before but fallen short at collecting the silverware.”

He said he looked forward to seeing other young players putting everything out on the field this weekend at the Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Rugby League Rangatahi Tama Tournament in Rotorua.

He said he’d been involved in the tournaments for many years and it was “another great platform” for emerging players.

Bay of Plenty District Rugby League recently held a celebration for the U18 boys 9s side to acknowledge the win.

Coach Jason Sayers receives a medal from Bay of Plenty District Rugby League chairman Anaru Pewhairangi at a recent celebration evening after Sayers' U18 Lakers boys' team won the National District 9s championships.

Chairman Anaru Pewhairangi said the victory was “huge”.

“This is great for small districts like ours. From what I could see, they built their confidence up and showed they could climb a lofty mountain. No one expected them to win, but they created a culture of belief.”

He said those players had put themselves on the map as a team and as individuals.

“Teams won’t be able to bypass us anymore.”

Meanwhile, he said the league focus shifted to the fields in Rotorua this weekend for the Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Rangatahi Tama Tournament.

This weekend 50 teams in the U15 and U17 grades along with thousands of whānau, fans and spectators from all over New Zealand and Australia will converge on Rotorua as teams represent their iwi.

For the competitive players, they are vying to catch the eye of the several NRL scouts who come to spot new raw talent as well as gain selection to New Zealand Māori age group squads.

The tournament is based at Rotorua International Stadium, Westbrook Reserve and Ray Boord Park Reserve.

Pewhairangi said the tournament was yet another opportunity for players to put themselves up against the best Māori players while celebrating their culture.

“It’s about culture, identity and footy.”

Why Māori league tournaments are so special

Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Rugby League chairman John Devonshire said this was the 25th year for Māori league tournaments and they had grown so much over that time there were now eight tournaments over different age groups held in Rotorua each year.

He said Rotorua was chosen as the base about a decade ago because of One Foundation sponsorship, the central location for travelling teams and the availability of accommodation with motels, holiday parks and marae.

Devonshire said nine NRL clubs would send scouts this weekend to watch the games to spot potential future stars.

“But first and foremost, it is about celebrating being Māori, representing your whānau, hapu and iwi.”

He said for many of the Māori players in the Australian teams, it could be the first time they had stayed on a marae.

“Many of them haven’t yet made their cultural connection so it’s a chance for them to reconnect and grow.”

He said the tournaments are run by a team of 25 volunteers yet the benefits for players is, in his opinion, often more valuable than any government department could deliver.

“Seeing the teams come together, learning their waiata and haka in such disciplined team environments, in many ways it is just so special.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.