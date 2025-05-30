Team spirit, energy, intensity and belief got the Bay of Plenty Lakers U18 boys the title of winners at the National District 9s.
No one expected them to win.
So when the final whistle blew and the Bay of Plenty U18 Lakers boys team were up 10-6 over the Wellington Orcas on the scoreboard, clinching the National District 9s trophy, the victory was even sweeter.
Lakers coach Jason Sayerssaid the Easter tournament had been tough. Other teams were stacked with high-calibre players – many already making their way through NRL club age-group teams.
“Our team was not full of superstars. One contracted [youth] Warriors player was injured and we had only one contracted player for the Warriors’ [youth] Harold Matthew Cup team.”
But that didn’t matter. Sayers, alongside son Cole Sayers as assistant coach and wife Roselyn Sayers as manager, focused on expectations, attitude and building team culture while also learning their defensive patterns and set pieces.
When asked what gave them the edge over others, Sayers said it was their positive mindset and understanding their roles on and off the field.
They brought energy to their warmups, started fast and knew when to have a laugh.
After coaching the side for three years, Sayers knew the win was significant.
“This is great for small districts like ours. From what I could see, they built their confidence up and showed they could climb a lofty mountain. No one expected them to win, but they created a culture of belief.”
He said those players had put themselves on the map as a team and as individuals.
“Teams won’t be able to bypass us anymore.”
Meanwhile, he said the league focus shifted to the fields in Rotorua this weekend for the Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Rangatahi Tama Tournament.
This weekend 50 teams in the U15 and U17 grades along with thousands of whānau, fans and spectators from all over New Zealand and Australia will converge on Rotorua as teams represent their iwi.
For the competitive players, they are vying to catch the eye of the several NRL scouts who come to spot new raw talent as well as gain selection to New Zealand Māori age group squads.
The tournament is based at Rotorua International Stadium, Westbrook Reserve and Ray Boord Park Reserve.
Pewhairangi said the tournament was yet another opportunity for players to put themselves up against the best Māori players while celebrating their culture.
“It’s about culture, identity and footy.”
Why Māori league tournaments are so special
Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Rugby League chairman John Devonshire said this was the 25th year for Māori league tournaments and they had grown so much over that time there were now eight tournaments over different age groups held in Rotorua each year.
He said Rotorua was chosen as the base about a decade ago because of One Foundation sponsorship, the central location for travelling teams and the availability of accommodation with motels, holiday parks and marae.