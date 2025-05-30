Advertisement
On The Up: Bay of Plenty U18s make history with national league victory

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Team spirit, energy, intensity and belief got the Bay of Plenty Lakers U18 boys the title of winners at the National District 9s.

  • Bay of Plenty U18 boys won the National District 9s, surprising everyone with their victory.
  • Coach Jason Sayers credited their success to skill, mindset, and team culture.
  • The Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Rugby League Tournament in Rotorua will feature 50 teams and NRL scouts.

No one expected them to win.

So when the final whistle blew and the Bay of Plenty U18 Lakers boys team were up 10-6 over the Wellington Orcas on the scoreboard, clinching the National District 9s trophy, the victory was even sweeter.

Lakers coach Jason Sayers

