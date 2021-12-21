Jo Raphael: Buy now, pay later alcohol needs more oversight

Buy now, pay later services are not a good idea for purchasing alcohol, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

It's a tempting thing, when you're online shopping, to add things willy-nilly to your cart.

I've done it – only to remove some items during the checkout process, but then having second thoughts when I see how affordable a buy now, pay later weekly payment plan looks.

Luckily those second thoughts don't stick around for long. I buy only what my bank balance tells me I can afford at the time.

But the lure to overspend is seductive.

You're not browsing in a real store – you're doing it in the privacy of your own home, able to purchase things without judgment – real or perceived.

Now the "Covid era", as this hellish period of time has been dubbed, has dramatically changed the habits of consumers.

Some, in my view, are not for the better.

NZME reported this week that some retailers offer buy now, pay later services for liquor, meaning that alcohol can be bought on tick.

These services are so convenient, that some can believe themselves in control, able to make those attractive low weekly payments.

It's prompted some people to express the view that family violence, drink driving, health problems, broken relationships and gambling could increase.

I believe it also creates the problem where, by the time the alcohol has been consumed before it's even been paid for, the next lot is ordered.

Those weekly payments add up and for those on a budget they can be brutal and shoppers can quickly land themselves in debt.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has been seeking feedback on the relative benefits and costs of buy now, pay later schemes.

Alcohol Healthwatch executive director Nicki Jackson submitted a 15-page document to the ministry, detailing why the organisation believes alcohol purchases should be excluded from buy now, pay later schemes in New Zealand.

I agree. While there's a lot of rhetoric around the personal responsibilities of adults who choose to buy alcohol this way, in my view we need more oversight.

NZ Alcohol Beverages Council executive director Bridget MacDonald says most New Zealanders drink moderately and sensibly.

I believe this is true.

But governments exist to protect all their citizens, even from themselves.

I applaud the efforts of Alcohol Healthwatch and MBIE. The concern is real and there is no doubt in my mind alcohol, when consumed irresponsibly, causes a huge amount of social harm.

While buying and consuming alcohol is legal and accepted by society, let's not make it easier for those who are more vulnerable to the harm it can cause.