Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Jo Raphael: 'Racial profiling' should not still be happening in 2021

3 minutes to read
Aiomai Nuku-Tarawhiti is hurt and broken over an experience she describes as racial profiling at Farmers at The Crossing. Photo / Andrew Warner

Aiomai Nuku-Tarawhiti is hurt and broken over an experience she describes as racial profiling at Farmers at The Crossing. Photo / Andrew Warner

Jo Raphael
By
Jo Raphael

OPINION

It broke my heart watching a video of a 15-year-old girl breaking down in tears because she was told by a store worker she looked "undesirable".

The pain and hurt are evident in her

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.