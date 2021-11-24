The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Bay of Plenty tourism operators must be thanking their lucky stars right now.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced plans to unlock the country's gates with the news yesterday that from next year, fully vaccinated Kiwis will find it easier to come home.

Tourism operators that have survived the Covid blast will welcome this news.

Travellers will still need to isolate at home for seven days but this rule will only be in place while it's needed, based on public health advice.

From January 17, fully vaccinated Kiwis in Aussie can come back without the costly and difficult-to-get isolation facility spots.

From February 13, fully vaccinated Kiwis can travel from other countries, and from the end of April all other fully vaccinated visitors can come into New Zealand without needing MIQ.

This is also great news for our MIQ facilities which can revert to what they were originally intended for – accommodating our visitors.

Hipkins has warned however that travel will not look the same post-Covid.

All travellers will require a negative test, proof of vaccination and declaration they haven't been in high-risk countries and regular testing after arrival.

While this announcement sadly won't be in time for Kiwis in Aussie to come home for Christmas, it does offer some light at the end of the tunnel for those separated by closed borders.

However, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said processes around travel for Aucklanders domestically needed to be finalised before opening up to overseas travellers more.

I believe this still bodes well for us. Pre-lockdown 2021, our region very much relied on Auckland and other domestic visitors to stay, play and spend in the Bay.

But since the domestic borders clamped shut, our lifeline, in the form of our Auckland visitors was instantly cut off. It's been a painful time.

We need our domestic and international markets back desperately.

And as rising vaccination rates, both nationally and globally, allow us to slowly open our international borders, the future can only look brighter for our beleaguered tourism sector.

We want to have our cake and eat it too – and so we should, if we can hang on just a little bit longer.