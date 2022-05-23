Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Homeless motel action: Rotorua Lakes Council takes nine emergency housing motels to court

There is a perception those living in emergency accommodation were destroying Rotorua's reputation. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

Up to 350 households in emergency housing accommodation in Rotorua could be looking for somewhere else to live after the council filed legal action against nine motels.

The action is being seen as necessary because

