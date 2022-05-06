Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua motel tenants claim they were threatened with benefit cuts as Housing Minister investigates serious allegations

6 minutes to read
These tenants don't want shift to yet another emergency housing motel. (From left), Nathan Hamiloton, Mae Hamilton, Te Kauru Raroa and Darrius Fleet. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

Tenants of a Government-contracted Rotorua emergency housing motel claim they are being threatened with benefit cuts after they refused to move to another motel.

The alleged threats form part of an official complaint to Government

