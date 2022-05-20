Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Waititi critical of Government's Rotorua emergency housing Budget spend

6 minutes to read
Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi. Photo / NZME

Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi. Photo / NZME

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

Funding $145 million more over the next four years for emergency housing response in Rotorua is giving money to "so-called support services" that live off homelessness but never fix it, says Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.