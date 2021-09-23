Ghost Trio bringing sounds of violin, piano and cello to Rotorua

The Ghost Trio. Photo / Supplied

Experience an enjoyable evening of music with a trio performing in Rotorua at the start of next month.

Named for Beethoven's famous works for piano, Ghost Trio is made up of Gabriela Glapska (piano), Ken Ichinose (cello) and Monique Lapins (violin).

The group was founded in mid-2019 as one of Gabriela's PhD recital projects.

Realising quickly that they immensely enjoyed playing together, they decided to continue working as a trio.

All three are accomplished soloists and chamber musicians with diverse backgrounds.

They have focused on exploring a new approach to the greatest music written for piano trio, as well as the discovery of less-known contemporary treasures of the piano trio repertoire.

Second violinist of the New Zealand String Quartet since 2016, Monique Lapins has played around the world including festivals in the UK, France, the Czech Republic, Holland, Japan, Hong Kong and her homeland Australia.

She studied at the Australian National Academy of Music on a full scholarship, then at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music in Singapore.

She won a position in the Hyogo Performing Arts Centre Orchestra in Japan, where she was selected to perform Bach's Double Violin Concerto as soloist alongside Olivier Charlier.

Monique is a lecturer in classical performance at the New Zealand School of Music as well as artist in residence as part of the NZSQ.

Monique plays a 1784 Lorenzo Storioni violin, kindly loaned by David Duncan Craig as trustee of the Lily Duncan Trust.

British cellist Ken Ichinose is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music in London, where he studied with Paul Watkins.

During his time there, Ken co-founded the Galitzin String Quartet with which he performed for 10 years and completed major tours in the UK, Germany, Holland, Portugal and France.

The quartet won first prize at the 2007 Charles Hennen International Chamber Music Competition.

Ken is also co-founder of an annual chamber music festival in Brignac near Montpellier, France.

Before joining the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra as Associate Principal in 2014, Ken enjoyed 10 years freelancing with London orchestras including the Philharmonia, Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields, and the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.

Ken plays on a Lorenzo Carcassi Cello, made in Florence, 1747

Gabriela Glapska is a Polish-born pianist living and working in Wellington.

An active soloist and chamber musician with a strong interest in contemporary music, she has been the resident pianist for the annual Nelson Composers Workshops since 2017, and has collaborated with many award-winning composers on both solo and ensemble projects, as well as with Wellington-based contemporary ensemble Stroma.

She also has been working as an accompanist at the Te Kōkī New Zealand School of Music since 2017.

As well as Ghost Trio, Gabriela has been a member of TrioNique, New Zealand's only professional flute/sax/piano trio, since 2019.

Programme

Johannes Brahms | Piano Trio No. 3 in C minor, Op 101

Kelly-Marie Murphy | Give Me Phoenix Wings To Fly

—interval—

Eve De Castro Robinson| At Water's Birth

Robert Schumann | Piano Trio No 1 in D minor, Op 63

The details

- What: Ghost Trio - piano, cello, violin

- When: Monday, October 4, 7.30pm

- Where: The Harvest Centre

- Tickets: Door sales from 7pm, cash or internet banking only, $35 adults, $15 tertiary students 18-25 years, school-age children free