Casa Blanca Theatre to celebrate 40th anniversary with its community

The '50 & Fabulous' cast at Casa Blanca Theatre. Photo / Murray Turner

This November it will have been 40 years of performance, music, laughter and camaraderie at a local theatre.

Forty years of shows at Casa Blanca Theatre is being celebrated on November 20.

Rotorua's Barry Jenkins has been involved with the theatre throughout the past 40 years, also being part of the team who helped get the theatre open.

"I remember before the opening we were still putting the carpet down in the afternoon, I don't think anyone got to have their dinner that day."

On November 20, 1981, the first production in the new theatre was On Stage Review, directed by Imelda Nixon with Gloria Taylor as musical director.

Barry says they are calling for all members and friends, ex-members and people who have been in shows at Casa Blanca Theatre to come for an afternoon tea in celebration of the anniversary.

He says it will be a chance for people to gather and reminisce.

Casa Blanca Theatre has been a great place for a lot people and has been very successful with its shows, he says.

"It's like a second home for us. It's for people to learn their craft and some of the actors have gone on to bigger and better things, becoming professional.

"It's great to know that where they started was our little theatre here in Rotorua.

"I think it's a great place for people to meet, and being involved in a show is rather special because you become a big family, especially for people in a show for the first time."

Those who are keen to go to the afternoon tea and to celebrate the anniversary, can RSVP to Neila Blackmore at blackmore.dg@gmail.com.

The event will depend on Covid alert levels at the time.

The details

• What: Casa Blanca Theatre 40th Anniversary

• When: Saturday, November 20, 2pm to 4pm

• Where: Casa Blanca Theatre, 122 Riri St

• RSVP: Neila Blackmore at blackmore.dg@gmail.com