Rotorua Musical Theatre's upcoming Spamalot show to be full of laughs

The show is set in the Middle Ages but brings in modern references. Photo / Willi Werner

There are bound to be belly aches and stitches from laughing for those who go along to the Rotorua Musical Theatre's upcoming show.

The theatre will be presenting Monty Python's Spamalot from August 20 to September 4.

Director Alasdair Hay says the show is a lovingly ripped-off version of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and is basically the story from the movie of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table searching for Holy Grail.

It's still set in the Middle Ages but brings in modern references, he says.

There is 15 in the cast and rehearsals have been going for about two months.

Alasdair says rehearsals are going great and that everyone in the show is having fun, laughing and enjoying it.

"It's really funny so we're always laughing and it's very fast-paced. With a small cast, some of them play up to four roles."

He says there's also a lot of role reversals as that used to be done in Monty Python too.

He is a member of the cast himself, playing Sir Dennis Galahad.

"I grew up watching Monty Python and laughing my head off, it's so funny and random.

"Being able to put on this show is amazing. I think it's so funny and I think that people will come along and laugh their heads off too.

"It's a special show for me because I've always loved Monty Python. It's not for everyone, but I'm sure people who are new to Monty Python will still laugh and see references that they get."

Alasdair says it's been a lot of fun working on the show.

"The cast are putting their all into it, and hopefully the audience will feel like they are in the Middle Ages with the set.

"It's been a long rehearsal time, but the songs and script are funny so we laugh and we know that people who come along will have a great time."

He encourages people to come along for a night of fun theatre - "There's projections, audience involvement and lots of surprises".

The details

- What: Rotorua Musical Theatre presents Monty Python's Spamalot

- When: August 20 to September 4

- Where: Casa Blanca Theatre, 122 Riri St

- Tickets: Available at www.iticket.co.nz