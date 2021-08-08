And the Rotorua Harcourts Dancing for Hospice winners are ... Nadine Katene and Logan Nathan

Logan Nathan and Nadine Katene are the 2020 Harcourts Dancing for Hospice winners. Photo / Andrew Warner

It was fast-paced jive that saw Nadine Katene and Logan Nathan take home the disco ball trophy in the 2020 Harcourts Dancing for Hospice.

It was their moves, alongside the nine other couples, that has seen the Rotorua Community Hospice well on its way to reaching its $100,000 fundraising target.

Despite nerves about the jump and the spins, Katene and Nathan managed to dazzle the crowd and the judges with their high knees and energetic twirls to Hairspray The Musical's, 'You Can't Stop The Beat'.

Speaking to the Rotorua Daily Post afterwards, the pair were lost for words with the win still sinking in.

"Honestly, it's so surreal at the moment," Nathan said.

"I just can't believe it."

Logan Nathan and Nadine Katene wowed the crowd with their jive to 'You Can't Stop The Beat'. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Nathan's dad Oscar talked him into taking part after competing in 2017. While Nathan never picked up dancing in the past, it could be a mainstay in his future, he said.

"Troy and Ellie our instructors have both asked me whether I would consider carrying on. I don't know whether they're just being nice," he said, laughing.

At the beginning of Nathan's process, he could hardly move to the beat but after nailing his first move on the night - which saw him jump over Katene - the initial nerves disappeared and he was able to relax, he said.

"That dance itself was probably one of the best ones we had done. Not even knowing the scores we both felt like we had done ourselves proud."

For Katene, the nerves set in while waiting for their dance in the back room. Being the last to perform, the anticipation had really built up, she said.

"But walking back [off the stage] it just felt like, 'oh my god, we could do that again'.

"It's the crowd that really gives you more hype as well, when they get loud, you know you are giving a good show."

Katene said she was overwhelmed with the support from the city and the impact the organisation had on the wider community. She said it was humbling to be a part of raising the money.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is on its way to reaching the $100,000 fundraising target. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ten couples competed in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice - the organisation's biggest annual fundraiser. It sees amateur dancers paired and taught dances to perform at a one-night showcase.

The goal of the evening is to raise funds to enable hospice to care for and support more than 420 Rotorua patients with a terminal illness each year.

The event has been a much-loved fixture of the Rotorua social calendar for the last four years, aside from 2020 which was cancelled after the Covid-19 outbreak.

As an essential service, the hospice team continued to work throughout last year which brought with it a number of challenges. The fundraiser this year allows its team of nurses and healthcare assistants to continue the important work they do in the community.

Rotorua Community Hospice chief executive Jonathon Hagger with his dance partner Debbie Holmes. Photo / Andrew Warner

Hospice chief executive and dancer in this year's event, Jonathon Hagger said although the final figure was still being counted they were on track to reach their $100,000 target.

"Our fundraising goal that was on paper - we are going to absolutely bust through that - and if we can reach the $100,000 mark we will be over the moon.

"Last time we did dancing in 2019 we had an exceptionally good year by raising $150,000. However this year, post-Covid we had to put a few different strategies in place."

Hagger said, unfortunately, there were a number of regular sponsors impacted by Covid and unable to join this year.

However, the city still supported the hospice's retail store and other smaller fundraising events.

"Our retail shop in town, it had its best year ever in the 12 months leading up to June 30. So while we certainly missed dancing, having that support in other ways was fantastic."

Hagger said the money raised this year would go towards further education for staff.

He thanked the "army of volunteers" who made the night possible.

"Without the support of those volunteers helping last night we couldn't have done that event ... they just went over and above all what we thought they would do."

The 2021 Harcourts Dancing for Hospice couples

Couple 1: Bernie Dawson and Danielle Maguire

Couple 2: Kraig Steiner and Melanie Short

Couple 3: Jonathon Hagger and Debbie Holmes

Couple 4: Tracy Leeke and Shane O'Driscoll

Couple 5: Julie Manktelow and Bryan Graham

Couple 6: Kaitlin Hyde and Liam Rehu

Couple 7: Lexie Stewart and Fisher Wang

Couple 8: Shannon Eldridge and Miriam Hewson

Couple 9: Nadine Katene and Logan Nathan

Couple 10: Peter Kingi and Tamsyn Peterson