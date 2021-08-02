Race to Harcourts Dancing for Hospice stage for Fisher and Lexie

Dancing for Hospice

It's been a rush to the finish line (well, the stage) for dance couple Fisher Wang and Lexie Stewart.

Stewart has had a handful of weeks to pick up the dance after Wang's original partner Mahia Keepa-Hale injured her ankle and was unable to continue.

Stewart said her old dance teacher at Amjazz had approached her about stepping in, and she took up the challenge.

She said it was a different experience as she had never done ballroom style of dance before.

"I was pretty excited because my dad [Crispian Stewart] danced in the event in 2019."

She said it had been quite overwhelming but also really exciting.

Stewart said Hospice was a great cause and she was honoured to be part of the event.

Wang said when he first heard Keepa-Hale wasn't able to continue on he felt really sad for her.

"I know she was really looking forward to this challenge but unfortunately we couldn't go ahead on this journey."

With the big night just around the corner, Wang said practices had been intense.

They had been training every day and taking any opportunity they could to practise, he said.

"We're looking forward to the night. It's incredible to see all the hard work everyone has put in, and the support everyone is giving.

"It doesn't feel like a competition... I'm really cherishing the experience and how everyone is giving their all to support a great cause."

Wang's reason for participating was a personal one.

"In 2014 when my mum passed away from cancer Hospice was there every step of the way in providing support and being a shoulder to lean on during a really trying time for everyone."

He said he loved how much Hospice supported the community, and that its work was invaluable at a time when people needed it the most.

"Knowing there's people there that are providing medical support, palliative care, emotional support, a whole range of different things - we cherish being part of this helping to raise funds."

What will the rest of the week entail for them? "Practise, practise, practise."

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is on August 7 at the Energy Events Centre. For more information and updates go to the Harcourts Dancing for Hospice Facebook page.

The 2021 Harcourts Dancing for Hospice couples

Couple 1: Bernie Dawson and Danielle Maguire

Couple 2: Kraig Steiner and Melanie Short

Couple 3: Jonathon Hagger and Debbie Holmes

Couple 4: Tracy Leeke and Shane O'Driscoll

Couple 5: Julie Manktelow and Bryan Graham

Couple 6: Kaitlin Hyde and Liam Rehu

Couple 7: Lexie Stewart and Fisher Wang

Couple 8: Shannon Eldridge and Miriam Hewson

Couple 9: Nadine Katene and Logan Nathan

Couple 10: Peter Kingi and Tamsyn Peters