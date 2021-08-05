Harcourts Dancing for Hospice extravaganza just around corner

The Energy Events Centre was packed for the event in 2019. Photo / NZME

An extravaganza of glitz, fancy feet and ballroom is now just around the corner after months of hard work, all in the name of supporting the local Hospice.

There are 10 couples competing in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice tomorrow evening.

It is Rotorua Community Hospice's biggest annual fundraiser and sees amateur dancers paired and taught a dance to perform at a one-night showcase.

Fundraising and marketing co-ordinator for Rotorua Community Hospice, Denise Byrne, says after many months of planning, they are really excited to be so close to the event.

"Our dancers have worked hard, putting their heart and soul into their performances, and we can't wait to see them on Saturday night."

She says today will be a busy one for them as they prepare for tomorrow.

"We will be at the Events Centre working with the wonderful team there, getting everything set up and ready.

"The amazing teams from Bay Audio Visual and Event Impressions will also be there putting the finishing touches to the show and making sure the room looks spectacular.

"Our dancers will have their first opportunity to step out onto the stage for dress rehearsals."

Denise says working on this event has highlighted how lucky we are to live and work in such a remarkable community.

Kristina Crouch and Kereti Rautangata were the winners for Harcourts Dancing for Hospice in 2019. Photo / NZME

"We have the support of an incredible group of sponsors, suppliers and individuals, and we are hugely appreciative of all their help. This really is a true community event."

She says there are still a couple of general admission tickets available at www.ticketmaster.co.nz.

Dancer Julia Manktelow says they are all excited but nervous, and that it is an overwhelming feeling to be preparing to walk out in front of such a huge audience.

"It's been an incredible journey with great comraderie which is really cool.

She says they are so proud of themselves and each other.

"We've worked really hard and are looking forward to getting up on the stage."

Julia thanks all of the Rotorua Community Hospice event team and the instructors for the amount of work they have put in to the event.

Debbie Holmes is looking forward to seeing everyone on the stage, and has loved the camaraderie and whanaungatanga among the dancers.

"I feel like we are as ready as we could be and it's really exciting."

In 2019's event Frances Tague and Slade King had fun doing the jive. Photo / NZME

She says the last week has consisted of practices and last minute bits and pieces with the costumes.

"It's all for a great cause and has been an absolutely amazing experience."

Jonathon Hagger is the Rotorua Community Hospice chief executive as well as one of the dancers this year.

He says he was having a think about the event on the way to work earlier this week and a few tears popped up thinking about how fantastic the night will be - "It feels electric".

A number of the couples he had talked to were well-prepared and taking a day or two this week to rest and recover.

"What we want on the night is for the dancers to go out there, give their best, and step away knowing they enjoyed it and have made their friends and whānau proud."

Melanie Short says she is a little bit bewildered about how quickly the has gone, but she is so incredibly proud of all the dancers.

"Everyone's dancing so well, I think it's going to be an epic night.

"It's been so wonderful to be a part of this, it really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and to be doing it for Hospice is amazing."

Fisher Wang says coming into the final week the nerves were definitely starting, but he was still extremely excited.

"Now it's come down to finessing our moves and doing some last minute training to get ready for the night.

"It's all come down to this moment and so I'm really cherishing this time we've had with each other, supporting each other as we learn something new and supporting Hospice.

The Details

- What: Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2021

- When: Saturday, August 7, general admission 7pm

- Where: Energy Events Centre

- Tickets: www.ticketmaster.co.nz

The 2021 Harcourts Dancing for Hospice couples

Couple 1: Bernie Dawson and Danielle Maguire

Couple 2: Kraig Steiner and Melanie Short

Couple 3: Jonathon Hagger and Debbie Holmes

Couple 4: Tracy Leeke and Shane O'Driscoll

Couple 5: Julie Manktelow and Bryan Graham

Couple 6: Kaitlin Hyde and Liam Rehu

Couple 7: Lexie Stewart and Fisher Wang

Couple 8: Shannon Eldridge and Miriam Hewson

Couple 9: Nadine Katene and Logan Nathan

Couple 10: Peter Kingi and Tamsyn Peterson