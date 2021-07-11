Harcourts Dancing for Hospice in Rotorua an eye-opening experience for Logan Nathan and Nadine Katene

Logan Nathan and Nadine Katene explain why they are participating in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice.

After a year-long hiatus due to Covid-19, Harcourts Dancing for Hospice returns on August 7. All 20 dancers have been announced and the Rotorua Daily Post is profiling each pair to see what motivated them to take part and how their preparations are going.

As this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice participants cross the halfway mark in their training, their performances are nearing completion.

The focus now shifts to mastering the full performance, perfecting each movement before taking to the stage at the Energy Events Centre on August 7.

For Logan Nathan and Nadine Katene, the nerves are setting in as the big night approaches but both have people in their corners who have been there and done it all before.

Nathan's dad, Osca,r was a dancer in 2017, while Katene works at Capers Cafe alongside 2019 dancer Philly Angus.

"I'm actually feeling nervous," Katene said.

"It's things like keeping in beat, not missing a step. We're so hard on ourselves because we want to be perfect, we want to do a good job."

Nathan said he was feeling better now than he did earlier in the process.

"It felt like a couple of weeks back we didn't have as much as we do now," he said.

"We're starting to finish up the dance and it feels good to be there and knowing we have four weeks to try and get it as good as we can.

"It's all about getting everything ready to the point where you can perform in front of heaps of people."

Both felt all the dancers this year had been paired up well by the tutors and were getting along well.

"We're really good," Katene said.

"We're just vibing and happy. It seems natural, we're both out-there people, we're not shy. It's cool how you become such good friends with someone you didn't know before."

Nathan agreed.

"The first couple of lessons were a little bit awkward but it's really good now, we get along really well.

"All the dances are looking really good, everyone has come along so well. I think it will be a really good night."

Logan Nathan and Nadine Katene are looking forward to getting on stage at Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. Photo / Andrew Warner

Nathan said it was his dad who talked him into being a participant.

"He's been great," he said.

"He's asked lots of questions and given advice. He's really excited and so are the rest of the family and everyone at work. They ask how it's going and whether I've dropped her yet."

Nathan and Katene agreed the experience had opened their eyes to the support Hospice gave the community.

"I knew nothing about Hospice, to be honest," Katene said.

"Now that we're doing this, we've been able to see what they do. When they took us for a tour it was really impressive. You can relate it to if someone you loved was in that position.

Nathan said he did not realise the extent Hospice went to in providing palliative care to the community.

"It's really awesome to know that in some way, we're a part of that and able to give back.

"Knowing that helps you push past when things are tough, you realise it is for a bigger cause."

Tickets for Harcourts Dancing for Hospice are now on sale and available via Ticketmaster. All updates will be posted on the Harcourts Dancing for Hospice Facebook page.

